Auburn football fans can’t fathom Cam Newton’s message board message





A purported Auburn football fan logged into the Auburn Live forums during opening hours on Valentine’s Day and shared hatred, not the holiday sentiment of love, toward one of the most distinguished athletes to ever do orange and blue: Cam Newton. Newton caught a stray dog ​​from an alleged Tiger fan who believes his statue in front of Jordan-Hare Stadium should be torn down due to his recent appearance on Alycia Baumgardner’s podcast on Feb. 14. Here was the runaway post, which is also wrapped in Bruce Pearl, on the On3 forum: #Maroon should tear down Cam Newton’s statute! Role Models > Championships! #WDE pic.twitter.com/CM1og90IEK — Geniuses on the Message Board (@BoardGeniuses) February 14, 2023 Maroon football fans can’t fathom the proposal for the Cam Newton statue Unsurprisingly, Auburn fans flocked to this Message Board Geniuses Twitter post to set the premise ablaze and wonder what goes on in the deep dark corners of college football forums during the February dead period: AuburnTitan was going to have his house visited by other maroon fans before we took down Cam’s statue — A1 Auburn fan 🦚 (@A1Auburn) February 14, 2023 I swear if they tear down a GOAT statue — josh (@BojanglesFries) February 14, 2023 Stupid is as stupid as stupid – Forrest Gump — Big Mac🥶 (@BigMc50) February 14, 2023 I have no words for words https://t.co/Q1xCUxorfe — trystan🏎🦚 (@stan_try) February 14, 2023 . @AuburnLiveOn3 You need to get these posters under control https://t.co/RVK6shdJKu — Auburn Memes (@AuburnMemes) February 14, 2023 When it comes to Newton’s place in Auburn football history, there’s no denying it. In just one season, Newton doubled the number of national titles claimed for the program and added another Heisman winner to AU’s lineage. While there has been a shift in recent history toward tearing down monuments, a program that prides itself on its greatest achievements wouldn’t contemplate such a move in a million years — and it’s clear (and obvious) that fans aren’t happy would be if it were ever considered.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://flywareagle.com/2023/02/15/auburn-football-unhinged-cam-newton-post/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos