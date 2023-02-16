FGCU’s Colmenares earns ASUN Women’s TennisPlayer of the Week

FORT MYERS, Fla. After helping the FGCU women’s tennis team to two big wins last weekend, sophomore Isabella Colmenares (San Cristobal, Venezuela/Juan XXIII College) was named ASUNPlayeroftheWeek on Wednesday. It is her first ASUN award and the first honor for the FGCU women’s tennis team since April 7, 2021.

“Isa had a good weekend, drove very fast!” said FGCU women’s tennis head coach Courtney Vernon . “She won the game against a very good USF team. We are very proud of her and the whole team!”

Colmenares had one singles win in addition to two doubles wins against FAU and South Florida.

The Venezuelan native teamed up with junior Fanny Norin (Stockholm, Sweden/Thoren Business School) for a 6-2 win over No. 3 to set the pace at which the Eagles would defeat FAU 4-2, the first time FGCU has brought down the Owls in four years.

Two days later, Colmenares and Norin would help earn the double for the Eagles winning 6-4 at No. 3 against South Florida. In singles, Colmenares earned Green & Blue’s deciding point with a hard-fought 6-4, 1-0, 6-0 at No. 3. The victory marked the Eagles’ first victory against the Bulls in six years, a victory for Vernon against her alma mater, and the second win in their past 13 encounters.

With Colmenares’ recognition this week, the Eagles have now earned ASUN Player of the Week 20 times

The Eagles aim to continue this weekend and welcome Mercer for back-to-back action first on Friday at 10 a.m. and then Saturday at 9 a.m. at the FGCU Tennis Complex.

The FGCU women's tennis team is led by three-time ASUN Coach of the Year Courtney Vernon (10th season) who led the Eagles to back-to-back ASUN regular season crowns in her fifth season in 2018 and added a third regular season title in 2022.

IT TAKES A TEAM to achieve our latest goal – a $10 million campaign to address student-athlete needs for continued academic success, life skills, mental health, nutrition and strength and fitness, as well as department needs in terms of facility expansion and improvement, as well as mentoring and leadership training for coaches and staff.

FGCU Athletics sponsors events in November and April to benefit the FGCU Campus Food Pantry and the Harry Chapin Food Bank.

FGCU teams have won a combined 94 regular season and tournament titles in just 15 seasons at the Division I level.

