World No. 784 Pecotic requests time off from day job after shock Delray Beach win | Tennis





World tennis No. 784 Matija Pecotic has had to request more time off from his day job after claiming a shock victory in the Delray Beach Open. Pecotic, who play the circuit part-time, had to pass qualifying to reach the main draw, but beat former top-10 player Jack Sock 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 on Tuesday. The 33-year-old Croatian has a full-time job at a real estate investment firm and had to leave work early for his match with Sock, while his boss watched from the players’ box on the court. Pecotic said he had to leave work early to meet Sock in the first place. I had to send an email to the whole team, he said. [My boss] let me go. I have to ask for another day off [on Wednesday]. He said he had been realistic about his chances of beating Sock. I certainly didn’t expect to win, but I certainly didn’t come into the match thinking I would definitely lose, said Pecotic, quoted on the ATP website, after his first-ever main-draw victory. You have to be realistic. This is a former top 10 man with incredible tennis experience, with tremendous service. He came out with a speed of 134 (mph) on the first serve. It would be arrogant to think that I come out expecting to win. But I certainly thought that if I could sink my teeth into the match and work on the two or three cartridges I had prepared earlier, I would have a chance. And then let’s see if I would be under pressure or not be able to serve it out at some point. But I didn’t and I won. After qualifying, Pecotic said he normally works from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and tries to play tennis for work. I absolutely love this game and I know it’s not forever and I’m 33, he said. I try to get the maximum every day. I try to work out every morning if I can, five, six times a week. Sometimes I train with my boss, who is 70 years old. This week I trained with a man who is probably in his late fifties. But you find creative ways to work around it. Pecotic was born in Croatia but moved to Malta as a child and then to the US. He attended Princeton University where he played on the tennis team. He reached a career high of 206 in 2015, but an injury derailed his career and he never made it to the main draw of a grand slam. He now works in real estate in Florida. Pecotic will face the number 55 in the world, Marcos Giron, in the last 16 on Wednesday.

