No. 8/9 Hokies set for TaxAct Clearwater Invitational, presented by EvoShield





CLEARWATER, Fla. The No. 8/9 Virginia Tech softball team heads south to participate in the TaxAct Clearwater Invitational presented by EvoShield February 17-19. The Hokies take on three College World Series teams from a season ago, with all five teams making it to the NCAA Tournament in 2022. The No. 8/9 Virginia Tech softball team heads south to participate in the TaxAct Clearwater Invitational presented by EvoShield February 17-19. The Hokies take on three College World Series teams from a season ago, with all five teams making it to the NCAA Tournament in 2022. SCHEME Friday February 17 #8/9 Virginia Tech vs #5/5 Oklahoma State | 10am | ESPNU

#8/9 Virginia Tech vs RV/RV Nebraska | 4pm | ACC network Saturday February 18 #8/9 Virginia Tech vs #2/2 UCLA | 4pm | ESPNU

#8/9 Virginia Tech vs #10/15 Arizona | 7pm | ESPN+ Sunday February 19 #8/9 Virginia Tech vs. South Florida | afternoon | ESPN+ STRONG START The Hokies started the season strong with a run-rule victory against East Carolina, with 11 hits going into the season opener. Break Peck led the offense and went 1-for-2 with a home run, walk and three runs batted in. freshman Teagan Thrunk had a memorable debut, going 3-for-3 at the plate. Emma Lemley threw a four-hit shutout in the circle and struckout seven batters for Pirates. The Hokies finished their opening weekend with a 5-0 record for the second straight season. Tech outscored the opponents 32-3 and the pitching staff registered an 0.23 ERA over the five games played. BAILEY’S WING Jayme Bailey went 10-for-14 last weekend to begin her fifth year as a Hokie. All weekend, she recorded one double, one triple, and one home run while contributing five RBI and three runs. Bailey led the team with a .741 batting average over the weekend and also stole two bases. STAFF DEBUT Hokie’s pitching staff, consisting of Grein, Jacobson, Lemley and Peck, worked together to average an 0.23 ERA over the weekend. The four pitchers allowed only four walks and three runs all weekend. Newcomer Lyndsey green pitched the most innings for the staff with 14, struck out 11, including nine against regional team UNC Wilmington a season ago. Molly Jacobson and utility player Break Peck also made their pitching debut this season where they shutout Purdue Fort Wayne together. This is Peck’s first season on the pitching staff and played mostly at 3rd base last season. Peck was the 2019 Pennsylvania Gatorade Player of the Year and has a perfect game in the state quarterfinals on her resume. NEXT ONE Continuing their road trip next weekend, the Hokies travel to Austin, Texas to compete in the Lone StarState Invitational. Tech takes on No. 9/13 Texas twice, as well as Abilene Christian and Texas Southern.

