Net Profit: Uganda’s Small But Vibrant Tennis Scene A Photo Essay | Global development
my sport is not well known in Uganda. Tennis requires equipment and a well-maintained, level-surfaced court, all of which are expensive. It is a foreign game, brought here by the British colonialists, and the exclusive courts were built and used by only the wealthiest in society.
There were courts at Makerere University and at the Kampala Club. There was also one built next to the cricket oval in Lugogo, and it still stands today. But the sport was largely reserved for foreigners, first whites and later more and more Asians.
After independence in 1962, the cream of the crop of the new political class took a liking to tennis, which remained a sport for wealthy people throughout the 1970s and 1980s. Many of the courts were sold and the land was developed.
Now a small but vibrant tennis scene has sprung up in Kampala, Uganda’s capital, as equipment becomes more widely available, more durable and less expensive. Tennis is no longer limited to the elite, although it clearly remains a middle-class sport. There are few public courts and little public or media attention.
A new community of tennis enthusiasts is now working for change, organizing sports camps for children during school holidays and encouraging their participation as much as possible. By trading second-hand equipment and maintaining the courts as best they can with locally made equipment, a small group of dedicated players hope to spark a passion for tennis in Kampala.
Most courts in Uganda are made of clay, mainly because they are cheaper to build than hard courts. But clay courts need to be brushed, sprayed, pressed and marked daily. Sometimes materials for this are improvised lime or ash used to draw the lines, a piece of string helps mark out the lines, and a stone holds the string.
Tennis balls are among the most expensive pieces of equipment; a can of three costs 40,000 Ugandan shillings (9). Academies struggle to find enough tennis balls for the rising number of players and usually have to settle for donations from benefactors and used balls from professional players.
John Oduke, 64 is one of the few Ugandans who was lucky enough to learn the sport at a young age in the 1960s. He started as a ball boy and, without the help of a coach, rose to become one of the best players in the country, representing Uganda in the 1998 Davis Cup. He is now the head coach of the Uganda tennis team.
Among those looking to emulate him is eight-year-old Florence Nabulime, daughter of tennis coach Charles Ssenyange. She says: Dad inspired me in sports. I like tennis because it also helps me make new friends. Patricia Nakawunde, also eight, is just as enthusiastic and travels 32km from her village near Matuga to attend training in Kampala. Both follow in the footsteps of Winnie Birungi, 19, who won the national championships last summer.
My childhood home was close to tennis courts. On my way to school I always looked at the players with admiration. My house was previously owned by an Asian family and they had left behind a wooden racket which piqued my curiosity.
I first tried tennis in 2006 and haven’t stopped since. I love the sport for the qualities it fosters in players. Values like discipline, trust, and sacrifice help both my mind and body to become stronger.
