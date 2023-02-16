Relay Wins Highlight Day One of MPSF Championships





ST. GEORGE, Utah The Hawaiian men’s and women’s swim and dive teams opened the MPSF Championships with a strong first day of competition, with the Wahine taking home both relay events and the Warriors setting a school record on Wednesday. The two relay wins put the Rainbow Wahine in first place with the maximum 80 points through two events, while the Rainbow Warriors are in second place with 66 points. A win for the Rainbow Wahine in the 200 medley relay kicked off competition in the pool, as Latina mirror , Mandolin Nguyen , Holly Nelson and Gabby Scudamore won the title in an MPSF measuring record of 1:37.96. The four, who already held the school record in the event, narrowly held off a hard-hitting UC San Diego squad to win the first event of the encounter. The Rainbow Warriors then put in a strong effort in the men’s 200 individual medley relay, swimming a season-best of 1:26.61. The quartet of Justin Lisoway , Tom Goldfaden Edward Stoddard and Tim Mastin finished in third place while cutting the season low by more than a full second. De Wahine made it a perfect 2-for-2 in relay titles on day one, taking home the 800 free relay in a time of 7:12.51. mirror, Anna Friedrich , Cas Treydte and Nelson opened up a big lead early in the race before holding the stretch to win by 0.50 seconds. The Warriors then ended the opening day of competition with a solid showing in the 800 free relay. Mario Surkovic , Ian Venter , Timothy Gallagher And Jordan Meacham finished with a 6:25.74 and in second place. The Rainbow Wahine kicked off the day with a victory in the team diving competition in Mission Viejo, California as a trio of Elma Lund , Isabel Lombardy And Isabella Plantz combined for a score of 299.25. Hawaiʻi continues the pool action at the MPSF Championships with the 50, 200 and 500 freestyle and the 200 IM, while the diving action continues in Mission Viejo, California with the men’s 1-meter competition and the Women’s 3-meter competition.

