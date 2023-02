Illinois Men’s Tennis Take Down No. 13 Georgia

CHICAGO, sick. The Illinois men’s tennis team defeated No. 13 Georgia 4-2 at the XS Tennis Village in Chicago, Illinois. “The theme of the day was focus,” head coach Brad dancer said. “It was a great way to start Chicago.” Mathis Debru And Oliver Okonkwo were the first doubles pair to finish, losing to No. 24 pair Trent Boyle and Ethan Quinn, 6–2. Charles Ozolins And Hunter heck turned it around and beat Teodor Guisca and Philip Henning 6-2. Already in a close match, Lucas Horve And Gabriel Guzauskas fought not only for the victory, but also for the team’s double. The pair eventually defeated Blake Croyder and Britton Johnston in a 7-6 (5) tiebreak to put the Illini in the lead. “Lucas and Gabe played very steady and their heads were very clear in what they were doing,” said Dancer. “Tennis was a game of focus and I thought they did a great job getting us that double point.” Georgia was out for blood as they entered singles with No. 8 Henning quickly beating Heck 6-3, 6-0. Okonkwo was next to finish with a loss to Croyder, 6-2, 7-5. The Illini went on to win three singles matches in a row, starting with Ozolins beating No. 5 Ethan Quinn 6-4, 6-3. Kenta Miyoshi was close behind him to take a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Guisca. “I’m really happy for Karlis and Kenta, who were just really focused and dialed in their matches,” said Dancer. Mroz had a back and forth battle with Trent Bryde and eventually emerged victorious with a 7-6 (7), 7-6 (2) victory, clinching the game for the Illini. “I think Will Mroz was the hero of the day just in terms of his composure,” said Dancer. “I think he blinked a little bit, we talked about on the pitch that everybody blinks sometimes, and he blinked while serving before the game, but he got right back on the horse and stayed stable, and that was great for him. He got back to playing Will Mroz Tennis.” Nick Master was fighting hard with Miguel Perez Pena, whose match went unfinished at 6-3, 3-6, 0-2. “While we don’t have our best stuff in some areas, Nick Master set a great tone against a great player with six singles,” Dancer said. “They were just there in a super fight, which was super fun to watch.” The Illini will return to action on Friday for the kickoff of the ITA National Indoor Tournament against No. 1 Ohio State at 6:00 PM at XS Tennis Facility in Chicago, Illinois. *a pdf of the results will be available later on fightingillini.com* Results Singles competition 1. Charles Ozolins (ILL) def. #5 Ethan Quinn (UGA) 6-4, 6-3

2. #8 Defeats Philip Henning (UGA). #123 Hunter Heck (ILL) 6-2, 6-0

3. William Mroz (ILL) def. #87 Trent Bryde (UGA) 7-6(7), 7-6(2)

4. Kenta Miyoshi (ILL) def. Teodor Giusca (UGA) 6-1, 6-4

5. #62 Blake Croyder (UGA) defeats. Oliver Oknokwo (IBL) 6-2, 7-5

6. Miguel Perez Pena (UGA) vs. Nick Master (ILL) 3-6, 6-3, uf

Finishing order: 2 ,5, 1, 4, 3* Doubles competition 1. #24 Defeats Ethan Quinn/Trent Bryde (UGA). Mathias Debru/ Oliver Okonkwo (ILL) 6-2

2. Charles Ozolins / Hunter Heck final Philip Henning/Theodore Giusca (UGA) 6-2

3. Gabrielius Gusauskas/ Lucas Horve (ILL) def. Blake Croyder/Britton Johnston (UGA) 7-6(5)

Finishing Order: 1, 2, 3*

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fightingillini.com/news/2023/2/15/illinois-mens-tennis-take-down-no-13-georgia.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos