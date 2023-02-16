800-meter freestyle relay sets school record on Day 1 of Patriot League Championships





LEWISBURG, Pennsylvania — The Lehigh men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams got off to a strong first day of the Patriot League Championships Wednesday night in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, at Bucknell’s Kinney Natatorium. The Mountain Hawks had a fast start in the relay to start the first day. The men’s 800-meter freestyle relay set a school record. Elvis Lee led the way, Tim Norris , Connor Goodyear And Alex Pattie anchored the school record. They finished fifth with a time of 6:37.21. “The tone has been set and this group is fearless,” said the head coach Rob Herb . “We are more than excited for tomorrow.” Lehigh had no one competing in the men’s three-meter swim, which was the first event of the day, so the Mountain Hawks night began with the 200-meter medley relay, where the Mountain Hawks placed sixth. Elvis Lee , Aiden McCurley , Aaron Williams and Jack Devilbiss finished in 1:29.28. The next event was the 800 meter freestyle relay. The women’s team performed very strongly and finished in fourth place. Willa Werwais led the way, and Mairin Ludwig , Sarah Hardy And Sarah Manthorpe anchored Werwais. They finished in 7:19.78 and were just one second away from third place. The women’s 200-meter individual medley was disqualified for an early start. The men are fifth after day one with 54 points and the women are ninth with 30. Thursday’s swimming events are the 500-meter freestyle, the 200 IM, the 50-meter freestyle and the 400-meter medley relay. The 1-meter dive for women will also start tomorrow. The diving tests start at 13:00 Preliminary swim sessions start at 10am and finals at 6pm Live coverage of the 2023 Patriot League Swimming & Diving Championships is available every day on ESPN+. Like Lehigh Swimming and Diving on Facebookfollow-up Twitter And Instagram for continued updates on the Mountain Hawks.

