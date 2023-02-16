



Results Geneva, Ohio (February 15, 2023) The 2023 Atlantic 10 Swimming & Diving Championship is underway at the Spire Institute in Geneva, Ohio. On day one, the Fordham men are tied for fourth place through two events with St. Bonaventure on 56 points trailing only George Washington (80 points), George Mason (66) and Davidson (62). Fordham ranks 5th among womene place with 71 points through three events, just one behind Davidson and Richmond for third (72 points). George Washington leads the team scoring with 136 points and Duquesne is second with 94 points. The night of the finals began with the women’s 200-meter medley relay, where the Rams narrowly missed out on the podium. leire martin , Emma Shaughnessey , Jessica Zebrowski And Megan Morris took fourth place with a school record time of 1:40.17, breaking the previous mark of 1:40.89 set in 2010 by Brienne Ryan, Nicole Marshall, Kelly Bunster and Tressa Dunn. Next was the men’s 200 medley relay, where the Rams set another school record and earned their first medal of the championship. Fordham’s team of Christian Taylor , Recording from Paris , Taras Zherebetsky And Nicholas Chao finished third, earning the bronze in a school-record time of 1:28.28. The previous figure was 1:28.48, achieved in 2018 by Auston Ramsey, Travis Monahan, Joe Mercurio and Joseph Vizza. The focus then shifted to the diving pit for the women’s one meter diving event. Millie Haffety scored tenth in the event with a score of 268.10 while Lilia de Oliveira Pelaez turned 11e at 253.25. Mya Bokerman turned 19e overall (213.10), followed by Kai flowers (23ed 201.45), Molly Farrell (27e 192.90), and My Sharkey (32nd 176.85). The evening ended with the 800 freestyle relays, starting with the Fordham women’s team of Alison Lin L Martin, Claire Culver And Ainhoa ​​Martin scoring fifth in a season-best time of 7:21.63. Then in the men’s event, the group of the Rams Taz Kanjanaka set , Alex Wilhelm , Vitalis Hem And Noah Alhoff finished seventh in a school record time of 6:37.94. The previous figure was 6:38.70 set by last year Spencer Clarke Wilhelm, Onu and Daniel Langlois . Day two of the championship starts on Thursday at 10 a.m. with preliminary rounds and the finals start around 6 p.m. Gallery: (2/15/2023) A10 S&D Championship (Day 1)

