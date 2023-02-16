Brazilian beats Chinese in own game – table tennis – KX NEWS

KAWASAKI, Japan (AP)Yao Ming graced NBA marquees for a decade, making basketball increasingly popular in China.

Table tennis needs the reverse: a striking outsider to divert the focus from China. Hugo Calderano fits the profile.

He hails from Brazil – table tennis is largely invisible there – has beaten many of China’s top players and speaks seven languages, including Chinese; a player to increase the appeal of the game.

“It’s probably still one of the biggest issues we have that we need to address,” said Steve Dainton, the CEO of the ITTF, the governing body of the sports world. He described China’s dominance of the game as a situation that has “lived with us for a while”.

“I kind of feel like Hugo is part of this change, and it’s been very positive – especially about China,” added Dainton.

Calderano is No. 5 in the sports rankings – he reached No. 3 a year ago – and he has beaten many of the top Chinese, including No. 1 Fan Zhendong.

“If I hit my shots, I have a great chance of winning, even against the best Chinese,” he told The Associated Press in an interview.

Calderano grew up in Rio de Janeiro, his coach and support team are French and he lives in Germany. He speaks Portuguese, English, French, Spanish and German – and “can communicate” in Italian and, of course, Chinese.

While playing in Japan this month, he was asked if he’s trying to add an eighth language.

“Not at the moment,” he replied.

“He has a very unusual profile,” said Calderano’s coach Jean-Rene Mounie. “We joke that Hugo looks a bit like a guy from Ethiopia or Congo competing in skiing.”

Chinese players have won 90% of table tennis Olympic gold medals, and it is the country’s unofficial pastime. Men have won six of the last seven Olympic singles gold medals, and women have won every singles gold since the sport was introduced at the 1988 Summer Games.

China and table tennis have been synonymous since “Ping-Pong Diplomacy” opened relations between the United States and China just over 50 years ago.

However, China did not invent it. That was 19th century England, where the parlor game was known as “whiff whaff” and was played at dining tables with wine corks formed into balls. Books or cigar boxes were the “net” and stiff place mats may have been the first rackets or paddles.

Dainton wants China to sacrifice some of its medal dominance and instead focus on international development, expertise sharing and financial gain.

“They’re so technically advanced and most of the world doesn’t have the knowledge,” he said. “Now it’s time for them to start sharing the knowledge.”

Dainton, an Australian who speaks Chinese, said he spoke with Liu Guoliang, the president of the China Table Tennis Federation and two-time Olympic gold medalist, about China’s supremacy in the sport.

“He (Liu) is very excited about developing international stars, because even for China it is important that the sport remains relevant and strong outside of China,” said Dainton.

Mounie has coached Calderano for ten years and describes his game as “stronger, faster and closer”.

“It is in my nature as a person and an athlete to be very aggressive all the time. I want to impose my game and dominate my opponent,” said Calderano.

Table tennis exists in two worlds. There is the recreational, mass participation game. And there is the elite version that is followed all over Asia and hotbeds in Europe; lightning strikes, restless players and a small table to increase speed.

Calderano varies the attack. One serve – a high throw that goes up 10 feet – is followed by a very low one. He almost crouches under the edge of the table to begin serving and, like many players, constantly rubs the table to remove imaginary debris. A sweaty hand dries itself in a corner near the net.

“Hugo is the strongest player in the world,” French player Simon Gauzy told the sports newspaper L’Equipe. “He’s hyper-aggressive all the time. When it works, it’s unstoppable.”

Calderano’s agility goes beyond table tennis and languages. He holds a personal best of solving the Rubik’s cube in 5.61 seconds, which is just 2 seconds off what is listed as a world record by the World Cube Association.

His father and mother – Marcos Calderano and Elisa Borges, both teachers – got him started at a local club. He left Rio at age 14 to train near Sao Paulo, moved to France at age 16 and, after a few years back in Brazil to treat an injury, moved to Germany.

“Hugo has the ambition to be at the top of the world, and that means beating the Chinese because they are the best,” said Mounie. “The emotion he puts into his game is very special, he always tries to impose his game.”

Calderano described China’s top four players as a lot better.

“Then they have a lot of other players who are just a level below, who are also strong and very dangerous, but don’t have the consistency of the top players,” he said.

Dainton, the CEO, said he expects the Chinese to win gold again at the Paris Olympics next year. But he can dream. Calderano reached the last 16 in Rio in 2016 and made it to the quarterfinals at the Tokyo Olympics.

“We need those magical moments where there are some surprises,” he said. “Yeah of course, if we had an American, a Canadian – I’ll say an Australian – that would be a huge, huge story.”

Or a Brazilian.

