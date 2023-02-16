Two American records set on day two of ACC Swim and Dive Championships





GREENSBORO, NC (theacc.com) The Virginia women impressed on day two of the 2023 Atlantic Coast Conference Swimming and Diving Championships at the Greensboro Aquatic Center (GAC), adding four ACC champions and two more American Records to their resume, taking a comfortable lead in the team ranking. NC States four podium finishes moved them into a strong team lead on the men’s side after Wednesday’s game. The competition lasts until Saturday. Kate Douglass, Gretchen Walsh, Lexi Cuomo and Alex Walsh of Virginia opened the night’s final by setting another ACC, NCAA, ACC Championship, US Open and US record in the 200-meter freestyle relay in 1:1: 23.87, shattering their own previous American record set at the 2022 ACC Championships. Louisville took second place and also broke the GAC pool record (1:25.78), in 1:25.29, while NC State placed third in 1:26.54. The best four times in the 200-meter freestyle relay qualified for the NCAA Championships with A-times, including fourth place in North Carolina in 1:27.69. NC States men claimed their third relay win of the game, finishing the 200-meter freestyle relay in 1:15.10. Virginia finished second in 1:15.89 and Louisville was third in 1:15.90. Virginia Tech’s time of 1:16.15 ensured all four times met NCAA A cut standards for automatic qualification for the NCAA Championships. For the first time in ACC Swimming and Diving Championships history, there was a tie for first place in the women’s 500-meter freestyle between Georgia Techs Deniz Ertan and Virginias Ella Nelson, both finishing in 4:38.04. The Cavaliers finished with two on the podium while Maddie Donohoe was third (4:41.80). NC State’s James Plage won the men’s 500-meter freestyle title in 4:12.33, followed by Georgia Techs Batur Unlu in second (4:12.35) and Florida’s Yordan Yanchev (4:12.97). Douglass of UVA added another record-breaking swim to her resume, setting a meet and GAC pool record with her 1:50.15 swim in the women’s 200 IM. Dukes Sally Foley finished second in 1:54.12, a new personal best and a new school record in the Blue Devils first championship podium finish. Virginia’s Abby Harter took third place in 1:54.83. NC State’s Arsenio Bustos set a meet record with a swim of 1:40.31 in the men’s 200-yard IM, moving him up to second in the Wolfpacks record books. Virginia Techs Carles Coll Marti was second in 1:41.02 and NC States Giovanni Izzo was third in 1:41.13. All three times qualified as NCAA A cut times. Virginias Gretchen Walsh now holds the fastest time ever in the women’s 50m freestyle, setting a new ACC, NCAA, ACC Championship, US Open and American record in 20.83. Louisville’s Gabi Albiero took second place in 21.36, followed by her teammate Christiana Regenauer who took third in 21.58. All three top times qualified as NCAA A cut times. Louisville’s Abdelrahman’s El-Araby took an emotional and thrilling victory in the men’s 50 free, hitting the wall in just 18.79 seconds. Youssef Ramadan of Virginia Tech was second in 18.82 while Chris Guiliano of Notre Dame was third in 19.07. North Carolina diver Aranza Vazquez capped off the night by setting an ACC championship and a GAC ​​pool record in the women’s 1-meter diving final with her score of 379.25. Miami’s Mia Vallee finished second with 330.05 points, followed by Virginia’s Jen Bell who earned bronze with 301.40 points. The championships continue with preliminary events on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday’s finals events begin at 5:30 p.m. They will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra and can also be accessed through the WatchESPN app. Direct links to the ACCNX feeds and live swim and dive results are available at theACC.com. Women’s Classification (through 8 events) 1.Virginia, 551

2.Louisville, 473.5

3. NC State, 427

4. North Carolina, 386

5.Virginia Tech, 274

6. Duke, 257

7. Notre Dame, 216

8. State of Florida, 213

9.Miami, 211

10. Pitt, 163.5

11. Georgia Technology, 158

12.Boston College, 100 Men’s intermediate standings (up to and including 7 events) 1. NC State, 585

2.Louisville, 332.5

3.Virginia, 317

4.Virginia Tech, 308.5

5. Notre Dame, 286

6. State of Florida, 263.5

7. North Carolina, 216

8. Pitt, 209.5

9. Georgia Technology, 187

10. Duke, 133

11.Miami, 74

12.Boston College, 64 Events overview

Thursday February 16– 9.30 am – Preliminary rounds

400 IM, 100 Fly, 200 Free, Men’s 3m Thursday 16 February – 5.30 pm – Final

400 IM, 100 Fly, 200 Free, Men’s 3m Friday February 17– 9.30 am – Preliminary rounds

200 fly, 100 back, 100 chest, women’s platform Friday 17 February – 5.30 pm – Final

200 fly, 100 back, 100 chest, women’s platform, 400 medley relay Saturday February 18– 9.30 am – Preliminary rounds

200 back, 100 free, 200 chest, men’s platform Saturday, February 18 – 2 p.m. – Final

1650 free (Early Heats-Finals) Saturday 18 February – 5.30 pm – Final

1650 free, 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, men’s platform, 400 free relay

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theacc.com/news/2023/2/15/swimming-diving-two-american-records-set-on-day-two-of-acc-swim-and-dive-championships.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos