India can hold its matches in UAE: Pakistan Cricket Board in hosting the Asia Cup

Hosting the Asia Cup remains a bone of contention between India and Pakistan and now Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) sources have suggested that a way out could be if Pakistan remains the host and some matches can be held in the UAE. where India can play all its games. The sources even offered that India can also play finals in UAE, in case the team qualifies for the finals.

The development came as Jay Shah, the secretary of the Board of Cricket Council of India (BCCI), has made it clear that India will not travel to Pakistan if the country hosts the ODI Asia Cup scheduled for September this year.

Jay Shah is also the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), which held a meeting in Bahrain on February 4 after releasing its travel schedule and Pakistan was not named as the host of the tournament.

The meeting was held at the behest of PCB chief Najam Sethi, who said on Thursday the issue remains unresolved and more meetings on hosting the Asia Cup will be held next month on the sidelines of an International Cricket Council meeting ( ICC).

“What can I say about what happened at the Asian Cricket Council board meeting? There was no solution,” Sethi told reporters when asked if Pakistan will host the tournament in September.

However, the sources of the PCB claim that the solution regarding the holding of matches in the UAE remains on the table and it seems that it will come to a compromise. “Sethi made it clear at the ACC meeting that PCB wants to host the event and some matches at home,” the source said, according to the PTI news agency.

The news agency has reported that three venues Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah are the favorites to host the tournament in the UAE. “A shift of venue has been postponed until March. But rest assured, as India is not going to Pakistan, the tournament will have to be moved,” a senior BCCI official who was aware of the development told PTI.

