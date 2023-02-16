Hockey at FirstEnergy Stadium: what’s happening, who’s playing

CLEVELAND, Ohio Hockey at Cleveland’s FirstEnergy Stadium includes high school, college, and minor league games.

Several games are played on the ice rink of the FirstEnergy Stadium.

We wanted to maximize it and ensure that different groups had the opportunity to experience this unique atmosphere at FirstEnergy Stadium, said Rob McBurnett, director of community and corporate communications for the Browns.

Related coverage: Turning a football field into a hockey rink: Cleveland takes science, hard work and help from Mother Nature

Here’s a look at what’s on the agenda:

Open skate

Tickets remain for individuals and families. Open skate windows are from 3:30pm to 6:30pm Wednesday February 22and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m Saturday February 25. Hour-long sessions are $15 to $20 and free for children 5 and under. Spectator admission is $10.

Browns season ticket holders have reserved ice time, weather permitting, almost daily from Wednesday, February 15 to Sunday, March 5.

Fans can bring skates or borrow them for free at the stadium; There will be 700 pairs available.

It’s like bowling, said Brad Mohr, FirstEnergy’s director of stadium operations.

John Carroll University Outdoor Classic: Friday, February 17

Canisius College plays John Carroll University. Gates open at 6:30 PM Faceoff is 7:30 PM

It is the first outdoor hockey game in Blue Streaks history.

Tickets are available through ticketmaster; John Carroll students have the option to receive free tickets through the school.

General admission tickets are $10.

Faceoff on the Lake: Saturday, February 18

The game plays between No. 5 Michigan and No. 7 Ohio State in the first-ever major hockey event at FirstEnergy Stadium. Gates open at 2:30 PM Faceoff is 4:00 PM. The match will be broadcast live on the Big Ten Network.

Go for tickets ticket master or the Browns mobile app.

As of February 10, more than 40,000 tickets have been distributed.

USHL Cleveland Classic: Thursday, February 23

Cedar Rapids RoughRiders play the Youngstown Phantoms with gates at 5pm and face off at 6pm

The teams play in the 16-team Eastern Conference United States Hockey League.

Call 330-747-PUCK (7825) for tickets or continue ticket master.

General admission tickets are $25.

OHSAA Hockey Tournament: Multiple Dates

Six high school hockey games are scheduled as part of the OHSAA state playoffs. Teams are seeded based on the results of upcoming matches.

The games will be played at 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM on Saturday, February 25 and Sunday, February 26. Games will be played at 5:00 PM and 7:00 PM on Friday, March 3.

General admission tickets cost $20 and are available through OHSAA And ticket master.

Cleveland Monsters Outdoor Classic: Saturday, March 4

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins play the Cleveland Monsters in a gated AHL game at 11:30 AM and faceoff at 1:00 PM

This is Monsters’ second offside. The team played the Rochester Americans on December 13, 2013 at the Frozen Frontier, a 10-day outdoor hockey festival at Frontier Field in Rochester, New York. The Monsters had scored with one second left to force overtime, and the Americans won it in a shootout.

Tickets start at $10 and are available through ticket master.

Sports betting is now legal in Ohio. Bets can be placed at sportsbooks, including Draft Kings Ohio Sports Book, BetMGM Ohio, Fanduel Ohio, Bar stool Ohio, Caesar Ohio, bet365, PointsBet And Typical.

Related coverage: Gambling 101: Everything you need to know about sports betting in Ohio

i’m on cleveland. coms life and culture team and cover food, beer, wine and sports related topics. If you want to see my stories, here is a directory at cleveland.com. WTAM-1100’s Bill Wills and I usually talk about food and drink at 8:20 a.m. Thursday. Twitter: @mbona30.

Get a flying start on the weekend. To register for Cleveland. coms weekly In the CLE email newsletter, your essential guide to the top things to do in Greater Cleveland. It arrives in your inbox on Friday morning – an exclusive to-do list, focused on the best of the weekend fun. Restaurants, music, movies, performing arts, family fun and more. Click here to subscribe. All cleveland. com newsletters are free.

Do you like cool photos and videos of local food + drinks? To follow @DineDrinkCLE on Instagram.