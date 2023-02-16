Ravindra Jadeja on why he hates being called sir and why he doesn’t have time to make ‘fukre log’ memes

IND vs AUS: Ravindra Jadeja hates to be called Sir Jadeja. He’d rather the world hang on to it Bapu – the term of endearment bestowed upon him, and others from his community, in his neck of the woods. People should call me by my name. That’s enough. I hate being called sir. If you want, call me Bapu, that’s what I like. This Sir-Yes, I don’t like at all. In fact, it’s just not noticeable when people call me Sir, Jadeja had told The Indian Express a few years ago when he returned to the team after an injury break from the England tour.

Jadeja rarely gives interviews, never opens up. He has been quite self-willed towards the media for years. Once while off the team, he had turned down an interview request with a half-derisive response: Do you think if you write about me I’ll be called back? But that day in 2021, before the team was due to fly to England, the Sir question ticked something in him. He would go on to talk about his other annoyances, the fear of being judged by those who have no clue about his backstory and being repeatedly undermined by his many uninformed critics.

He also shared some early advice he received from his father. He had warned him about this Chamcagiri (reconciliation) does not go too far. Ground mein karo, bus baat khatam (Play on the field and the chatter ends there), he had said. The benefit khatam had the determined tone of one who had seen enough in life, slipped, fell, written off, bounced back, got back up and cracked the code to survive and thrive.

At Nagpur in the opening test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, returning from yet another potentially career-threatening injury and facing the eternal questioning of his many doubters, Jadeja delivered once again. The benefit (chatter) and Australian batsmen were finish. His critics, after doing their perfectly practiced U-turns, again posted hand-folded emojis on social media. It was their way of acknowledging his Man-of-the-Match performance, but it seemed like pardons.

It’s a mystery why Jadeja doesn’t get the praise he richly deserves or excite the broadcaster’s batsman-obsessed, hero-making brand-building division. His highly cerebral spin art is also rarely rendered intellectual, as is the case with his longtime bowling partner Ravichandran Ashwin. To make up for the damage already done, each time Jadeja appears on screen, the following ticker must run constantly: Jadeja’s batting average beats that of Ian Botham, Kapil Dev, Andrew Flintoff, and Shaun Pollock; and his bowling figures are better than those of Bishan Singh Bedi, Erapalli Prasanna, S Venkataraghavan and BS Chandrasekhar.

This constant undermining could be the reason for his disillusionment with what is said and written about him. His father’s words also played a role. When I started playing cricket, my father gave me some very important advice. At that point I didn’t even know I was going to play cricket seriously, forget about playing for the country. He told me it’s about your performance on the ground, he had said.

Jadeja Sr, a proud man, had told his son not to indulge in flattery for profit. When I perform on the field, I don’t have to do anything (to appease someone), the rest will take care of itself. So for me it was simple. When I’m performing on the ground, I don’t have to go out of my way to please people.

xxx

It is the time and place that make the man, they say. India’s premier all-rounder hails from Jamnagar, the erstwhile princely state ruled by the Jadejas. Cricket gave the place a global identity. Maharaj Ranjitsinhji Jadeja, Ranji to the world, happens to be the great-grand-uncle of the present Jam Sahib, who still lives in a palace with a 45-hectare nature reserve in Central Jamnagar.

Our Jadeja was born in a one-room government flat, to a mother of a nurse and father of a security guard. But cricket narrowed the great gap for him. His wife, Reva Jadeja, is Jamnagar’s People’s Representative in the State Assembly and the couple own a sprawling farm on the outskirts of the city with a stable full of horses. Jadeja’s love of horses is part of the folklore of Jamnagar. Locals speak with pride of sighting him galloping in his fields, often with no stirrup on the saddle.

Growing up, Jadeja, like most children in Jamnagar, heard stories of the bravery of kings and warriors of the region. He often mentions the 12th century Sorath Chudasama king Ra Khengar on his social media. Folk singers all over Saurashtra to this day regale large audiences with tales of his bravery at Lok Dayras. History calls him a daredevil ruler who lived by the sword. Jadeja will also be credited with bringing the sword into cricket talk. Time is slowly creeping here, caste identities still define a man where Jadeja spent his whole life. Jadeja who prefers to be called Bapu, and not Sir, has a base.

We address each other with respect. Its always Monkey or Bapu. That’s my culture, that’s what the people around me do. Whether you know someone or not, if you’re from the community, you address them as Bapu. You can be young or old, but respect is important, he had said.

On his rare break from cricket, the all-format all-rounder likes to be in his comfort zone. He is in the company of those who see him as more than just a cricketer. Time on my farm is precious. Whatever happens to me on the cricket pitch, all the pressure, all the thinking, all that intense atmosphere… it’s a break from all that. That’s where I relax. I meet those who take care of the farm. I spend time with my horses. Nobody talks about cricket, they are my benefactors. They want me to do well in cricket, but they don’t want to know what happens in the dressing room. I come to know that there is life outside of cricket.

xxx

Ravindra Jadeja celebrates the dismissal of Australia’s Steve Smith during the first day of the first Test at Nagpur. (Photo: AP)

Over the years, Jadeja has taken precautions to keep a low profile and avoid confrontation. He says the only time he wanted to say something specific, he tagged the person. However, a forensic analysis of his Twitter account gives an idea about the times he was disturbed. While he follows the celebrity pattern of happy birthday and congratulations messages these days, there was a time when he dropped more than subtle hints about the storm brewing inside him.

In 2013, he had tweeted lines attributed to American rapper Eminem. Don’t even try to judge me dude. You have no idea what the hell I’ve been through. Life has not been smooth sailing for the boy from a lower middle class family. Although the family budget was tight, Jadeja’s mother would never say no to her son’s demands. If his father or sister scolded him, he nestled against his mother.

In 2005, when Jadeja was 16, his mother died. Third-degree burns from a kitchen fire were the cause of death. Jadeja was not at home. When he returned, he wanted to quit cricket. But soon his clouded mind was cleared by a single thought that struck him. Why should I stop? Not after everything my mother did to make me a cricketer, he says.

Reminded of that tweet from Eminem, he let out a guttural laugh. He does not distance himself from the pole, starts to explain and soon the tone becomes very serious. On days when I haven’t done it right, they start trolling and calling me names. They say things without knowing how much effort I put into getting to this stage. Little, little things… there are so many struggles and sacrifices that I can’t even remember now.

Now his voice is slightly raised. The computer can help you log, meme banate hain aur kuch bhi likhte hain (Those idlers who sit in front of a computer have nothing to do, they sit and make memes and write whatever comes to their mind)… Honestly, those things don’t matter to me. If they had, I wouldn’t have come this far… They have no idea what I’ve been through to get here. They say he play IPL and make so much money… Believe me, in IPL they don’t choose you by seeing your face.

He controls himself and smiles again. It’s a Zoom call, we’re not face-to-face. Are you with my Twitter account open? What now? he asks. Another tweet is mentioned. This one is in Hindi. Mere bere mein koi rai ki mat dena kyunki… my time bhi badlega or monkey log ki rai bhi … (Don’t have an opinion about me, because my time will change and so will your opinion).

Jadeja, on social media, also engages in sarcasm. I need new haters, the old ones are starting to like me… – this is from January 2014. There’s more: the truth is everyone will hurt you. You just have to find the ones worth suffering for.

Jadeja is now in splits. One day we would laugh at all this, they say to bring comfort to those facing a crisis. It sounds so true. He doesn’t mind giving a glimpse of his mindset when he posted those anxiety-ridden tweets.

Generally people keep judging you all the time, they say that’s all he will do, he won’t improve, he has limitations. They don’t understand a simple principle that one improves with time. One cannot be the same from start to finish. I was worst when I started. So I just said I will improve and once I do your opinion of me will change. That’s when you’ll say: This is the all-rounder India wanted.

Opinions have changed, respect has won. Now all he’s asking is to drop that Sir tag.