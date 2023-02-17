Sports
What is your definition of hockey hair? by Anson Carter
Hockey hair is a big problem.
The lettuce. The current. Whatever you want to call it, there’s just something iconic and even majestic about the hairstyles that have become synonymous with hockey. I remember growing up watching Guy Lafleur skate across the ice, his hair flowing in the wind. I remember watching legends like Wayne Gretzky and Jaromr Jgr do full business in the front, party in the back in their harder eras. Even during my time in the league, when Joe Thornton was drafted by the Bruins, I remember this big lanky kid with huge blond curls streaming out of his helmet. Anyone who saw young Jumbo Joe must have thought the same thing: those guys have a pretty sweet flow.
But what if you play hockey and your hair is different from that of almost everyone else in the league? What if you’re black? What if your hockey hair happens to be dreadlocks?
Well, in that case the answer is: it’s complicated.
I found that out firsthand in 1997.
During my second season with the Bruins, I wanted to change my look. So one game day afternoon I spent two hours at a salon in Dorchester, where a loctician separated each section of my hair into locs and applied beeswax to get it locked in quickly and tightly.
At the time I didn’t think it would be a big deal or that there might be a negative reaction. But I didn’t tell any of my coaches or teammates, so I actually remember trying to sneak into our locker room that night before anyone noticed. Of course, it was just my luck that I arrived at the exact same time as our head coach, Pat Burns.
To this day I can still see the wide-eyed look he gave me, like a real emoji. Then came his response: Oh, that’s you Certainly start tonight.
As I stepped onto the ice for the national anthem with my helmet in hand and 17,000 fans staring at me, I remember finding a spot on the blue line as close to our bench as possible. It was my way of trying to stand out. I watched Burnsie and our assistant coach, Jacques Laperrire, both get a kick out of the attempt. It may not have been successful, but after getting through that game, I’ve never looked back. From there, that was my hair in pro hockey for the next 10 seasons.
And I swear, at the time my brain just considered it a new style. Nothing anymore. Most of my life I have been my own hairdresser. I even cut the hair of other kids in the neighborhood and called myself Cut Carter. My freshman year at Michigan State University, I went with a high-top fade, because I really loved Kid n Play (that’s a whole other story). When Michael Jordan was at the height of his excellence, I wanted to emulate MJ. So I shaved my hair to match his. That phase lasted through my first season with Boston. At one point that year, my teammates bet me $10,000 that I wouldn’t grow an afro, and that’s how my afro phase began. Easy money. And then, about a year into the afro era, my sister, Michelle, casually dropped a suggestion: why don’t you twist your hair? You know, lock it and see what happens?
It really was as simple as that.
Except it couldn’t be That simple right? Because most things about being a black hockey player aren’t. And no matter where you look in society, it’s hard to ignore the reality that black hair is often seen as political.
It may not always be said outright, but the subliminal messages are there: If you want to be respected, or taken seriously, or seen as professional, traditional black hairstyles and natural hair are not the way to go. Not to mention the added assumptions especially for dreadlocks. You’ve heard them think that if someone has locs, they’re probably a criminal, or a bad person, or not very clean. Or that they have to smoke a ton of weed. These are stereotypes in everyday society. But if you place them in the context of hockey culture, where players are conditioned to fit in at all costs? My hair was Certainly breaking the rules by standing out.
So yeah, during my career I found out that unfortunately there were people in the hockey world who thought that locs couldn’t or wouldn’t be an option for players in the National Hockey League.
Here’s an example: In the second half of my NHL career, when my locs got really tall, a senior member of my team’s front office at the time said bluntly, Carter, you need to cut your hair. It’s not looking good.
Now I’m all for different opinions when it comes to style, everyone is entitled to their perspective, and guys on the ice definitely chirped me about my hair at the time. But in this circumstance, let’s unpack a bit Good seemed to really mean in that context.
This was not an executive who had a reputation for telling players to keep their hair short. This was not a situation like with the New Jersey Devils when they had a team rule that hair couldn’t get over your shoulders. And there were a lot of white players who grew their hair long and had a classic flow while playing for this team.
So I’ll tell you how I interpreted it Good: It was code for what hockey players should look like. And I wasn’t with that. Not at all. So it was advice that I ignored with no problem, because I never forgot who I was, a black man who played hockey. I had no doubt that a hockey player could look like a black man with a black haircut.
It wasn’t something I was trying to promote or defend or make a show out of. Just a fact. And I think some people in the game still had to learn it. Or even further, I feel like maybe some people should think a little more broadly about whether we should really try to define and regulate what a hockey player is supposed to look like. About whether we should judge people by their appearance.
I remember that one interaction with a fan in Edmonton, back when I was still playing for the Bruins, when I was perusing the shops and cafes in the city’s main shopping district. I was walking down the street and saw a group of people coming my way who just looked at me. Three of them. Say nothing. But paying enough attention that it seemed odd.
As I got closer, they crossed the street. So then I tried to rationalize it in my head, maybe they were looking for a specific store? Not quite. They waited for me to walk a little further ahead, and then they crossed again.
At that point it was pretty clear: they had crossed the street to get away from the black man with locomotives, based on the stereotypes they attached to people who look like me.
The funny thing is that within seconds I heard another group screaming across the street: Carter! Carter! Ace! Can we get a picture? These other guys were walking direction me. It was NHL fans who recognized who I was. And suddenly the group that initially tried to run away also wanted to stop.
Our conversation went like this:
Me: Oh hey, what’s going on? I saw you cross the street.
She: Well, we didn’t know who you were. Can we also have a picture?
Not me!
And I kept it moving.
I didn’t fall in line, but I didn’t let it get to me either. And it was always the same whenever my hair got a negative reaction too: keep moving. Because for every negative interaction, there were always a thousand positive inspiring moments, or moments when a fan or a young child showed me love and support. (The irony of the Edmonton story is that I was traded there shortly after, and the fans were amazing and treated me with such respect.) Those uplifting moments, they always is a million times more important than the negative stuff, it’s a humbling feeling to meet a black hockey fan and learn that your hair made them feel seen in a sport that hasn’t always had their back. It’s an indescribable honor to hear a black parent say, “We bought some of your old action figures, where your locomotives are on display, so that our kids would feel comfortable letting their hair grow.”
And over the years, it’s been really cool to see some of the other black players have embraced cultural hairstyles in whatever form feels right to them.
I think of my friend Georges Laraque who started breeding his locos around the same time I grew mine. (After making fun of me for that! You still owe me that, Big Georges.) I also think of the times when PK Subban grew out his afro, when JT Brown got pigtails, and when Ryan Reaves showed off his fade . Mathieu Joseph, now a member of the Senators, has turned all these hairstyles on their head. And KAndre Miller, part of the Rangers’ young squad, has embraced his natural texture for years.
Whether they realize it or not, these guys have inspired a new generation of black kids to bring their authenticity into play. I’ve seen the fruits of that inspiration up close in my adopted hometown of Atlanta, where several boys and girls try their hand at hockey for the first time, who come to practice with their hair pinned up under their helmets.
Atlanta became my home right after my playing career. And of course, if there’s one thing I learned very quickly about the city, it’s that way too hot for a heavy head full of locomotives. So I said goodbye to them and shaved my hair for good. But I also learned some more important things about this place, like how Atlanta is a hub for nurturing culture, with authenticity and representation at the forefront of a very diverse metropolitan area. That’s why I recently became a minority owner of the ECHL Atlanta Gladiators. There is such a great opportunity to embrace and enhance diversity in professional hockey by building on the culture of the city. And the more we wrap our arms around fans who have traditionally felt disconnected from hockey, the more we can help create a new era of inclusion in the game. It will take everyone to live up to that era, from minor pro leagues to the NHL itself. But anyone who has followed hockey in recent years can tell you that a shift is underway. It truly feels like the foundations for a new era have been laid here by executives, fans and players, including those I’m proud to partner with in the NHL Player Inclusion Coalition, a group of current and former NHL players and female pros who work to promote equality on and off the ice.
Ultimately, equality is really what this hair talk is all about. Black players and other players of color can only have an equal experience if they don’t feel they have to erase or censor a part of their culture in order to fit in. And hair is a big part of our culture, part of every culture, traditions, personality, identity and expression. So if we think about what hairstyles are expected and respected under a hockey helmet let’s not limit ourselves. Let’s keep broadening our perception of what representation looks like in this game.
The locomotives I had may not be for everyone. You can like them or hate them.
But don’t try to convince me for a second that they don’t belong in our game, or that those who choose to wear them are somehow not what a hockey player is supposed to look like.
Because for 10 of my 11 seasons in the NHL, I played with dreadlocks that unashamedly flapped behind me whenever I hit the ice. And I was proud to give everything I had to this game.
So if anyone is still wondering.
Yeah, I’d say it’s going to be hockey hair.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theplayerstribune.com/posts/anson-carter-nhl-hockey
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Australia crushes Sri Lanka to make it three wins out of three
- Hokies appear to be continuing good form as hosts of Liberty, West Virginia
- Serum lactate monitoring may help predict neurological dysfunction caused by acute metabolic crisis
- Is coffee a miracle drink?Study Boasts Myriad Health Benefits… And It Can Even Protect Against COVID-19
- Chinese leader Xi to pay state visit to Iran
- Qatargas organizes NSD activities in Aspire Zone, Al Khor Community
- How much immunity do we get from COVID infection? Large study provides new clues
- Breast cancer: Radiation may not affect survival in certain patients over 65, new study suggests
- iPhone 15’s switch to USB-C confirmed in first real-world spy shots
- Tickets Atlantic Hockey Tournament Quarterfinals on sale Monday
- Belarus will join Russia if Ukraine attacks, says Lukashenko – BBC News
- Brouwer upsets Rune, who retires with an injury