Sports
The Brazilian Calderano competes against the Chinese in table tennis
Yao Ming graced NBA marquees for a decade, making basketballs more and more popular in China. Table tennis needs the reverse: a striking outsider to divert the focus from China.
Hugo Calderano fits the profile.
He is from Brazil. Table tennis is largely invisible there, having beaten many of China’s best players and speaking seven languages, including Chinese. He is a player to increase the appeal of the game.
Photo: AP
It’s probably still one of the biggest issues we have that we need to address, said Steve Dainton, CEO of the International Table Tennis Federation, the sports world’s governing body.
He described the Chinese dominance of the game as a situation that has been on our mind for a long time.
I feel like Hugo is part of this change and it’s very positive, particularly on China, Dainton said.
Photo: AP
Calderano is No. 5 in the men’s singles sports rankings. He reached No. 3 a year ago, and he has beaten many of the top Chinese, including No. 1 Fan Zhendong.
If I hit my shots, I have a great chance of winning even against the best Chinese, he told reporters in an interview.
Calderano grew up in Rio de Janeiro, his coach and support team are French and he lives in Germany. He speaks Portuguese, English, French, Spanish and German and can communicate in Italian and of course Chinese.
While playing in Japan this month, he was asked if he was trying to add an eighth language.
Not at the moment, he said.
He has a very unusual profile, said Calderanos coach Jean-Rene Mounie. We joke that Hugo looks a bit like a kid from Ethiopia or Congo who skis.
Chinese players have won 90 percent of Olympic table tennis gold medals and it is the country’s unofficial pastime. Men have won six of the past seven Olympic gold medals in singles, and their women have won every gold in singles since the sport was introduced at the Summer Games in 1988.
Dainton wants China to sacrifice some of its medal dominance and instead focus on international development, sharing expertise and financial gains.
They are so technically advanced and most of the world doesn’t have the knowledge, he said. Now it’s time for them to share the knowledge.
Dainton, an Australian who speaks Chinese, said he spoke with Liu Guoliang, the president of the China Table Tennis Federation and two-time Olympic gold medalist, about China’s supremacy in the sport.
He [Liu] is very excited about developing international stars because it is important, even for China, that the sport remains relevant and strong outside of China, Dainton said.
Mounie has been coaching Calderano for ten years and describes his game as stronger, faster and closer.
It’s my nature as a person and an athlete to be very aggressive all the time. I want to impose my game and dominate my opponent, said Calderano.
Calderano varies his attack. One serves a high toss that goes up 10 feet, followed by a low one. He almost crouches under the edge of the table to begin serving and, like many players, constantly rubs the table to remove imaginary debris. A sweaty hand dries itself in a corner near the net.
Hugo is the strongest player in the world, says Frenchman Simon Gauzy to the sports newspaper LEquipe. He is hyper aggressive all the time. When it works, it’s unstoppable.
Calderano’s agility goes beyond table tennis and languages. He holds a personal best of solving the Rubik’s cube in 5.61 seconds, which is just 2 seconds off what is listed as the world record by the World Cube Association.
His father and mother Marcos Calderano and Elisa Borges, both teachers, got him started at a local club. He left Rio at age 14 to train near Sao Paulo, moved to France at age 16 and, after spending a few years in Brazil treating an injury, moved to Germany.
Hugo’s ambition is to be on top of the world, and that means beating the Chinese, because they are the best, Mounie said.
The emotion he puts into his game is very special, he always tries to impose his game, he added.
Comments are moderated. Keep comments relevant to the article. Comments containing foul and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotions will be removed and the user will be banned. The final decision is at the discretion of the Taipei Times.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.taipeitimes.com/News/sport/archives/2023/02/17/2003794515
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Australia crushes Sri Lanka to make it three wins out of three
- Hokies appear to be continuing good form as hosts of Liberty, West Virginia
- Serum lactate monitoring may help predict neurological dysfunction caused by acute metabolic crisis
- Is coffee a miracle drink?Study Boasts Myriad Health Benefits… And It Can Even Protect Against COVID-19
- Chinese leader Xi to pay state visit to Iran
- Qatargas organizes NSD activities in Aspire Zone, Al Khor Community
- How much immunity do we get from COVID infection? Large study provides new clues
- Breast cancer: Radiation may not affect survival in certain patients over 65, new study suggests
- iPhone 15’s switch to USB-C confirmed in first real-world spy shots
- Tickets Atlantic Hockey Tournament Quarterfinals on sale Monday
- Belarus will join Russia if Ukraine attacks, says Lukashenko – BBC News
- Brouwer upsets Rune, who retires with an injury