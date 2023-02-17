The Brazilian Calderano competes against the Chinese in table tennis

Yao Ming graced NBA marquees for a decade, making basketballs more and more popular in China. Table tennis needs the reverse: a striking outsider to divert the focus from China.

Hugo Calderano fits the profile.

He is from Brazil. Table tennis is largely invisible there, having beaten many of China’s best players and speaking seven languages, including Chinese. He is a player to increase the appeal of the game.

Photo: AP

It’s probably still one of the biggest issues we have that we need to address, said Steve Dainton, CEO of the International Table Tennis Federation, the sports world’s governing body.

He described the Chinese dominance of the game as a situation that has been on our mind for a long time.

I feel like Hugo is part of this change and it’s very positive, particularly on China, Dainton said.

Photo: AP

Calderano is No. 5 in the men’s singles sports rankings. He reached No. 3 a year ago, and he has beaten many of the top Chinese, including No. 1 Fan Zhendong.

If I hit my shots, I have a great chance of winning even against the best Chinese, he told reporters in an interview.

Calderano grew up in Rio de Janeiro, his coach and support team are French and he lives in Germany. He speaks Portuguese, English, French, Spanish and German and can communicate in Italian and of course Chinese.

While playing in Japan this month, he was asked if he was trying to add an eighth language.

Not at the moment, he said.

He has a very unusual profile, said Calderanos coach Jean-Rene Mounie. We joke that Hugo looks a bit like a kid from Ethiopia or Congo who skis.

Chinese players have won 90 percent of Olympic table tennis gold medals and it is the country’s unofficial pastime. Men have won six of the past seven Olympic gold medals in singles, and their women have won every gold in singles since the sport was introduced at the Summer Games in 1988.

Dainton wants China to sacrifice some of its medal dominance and instead focus on international development, sharing expertise and financial gains.

They are so technically advanced and most of the world doesn’t have the knowledge, he said. Now it’s time for them to share the knowledge.

Dainton, an Australian who speaks Chinese, said he spoke with Liu Guoliang, the president of the China Table Tennis Federation and two-time Olympic gold medalist, about China’s supremacy in the sport.

He [Liu] is very excited about developing international stars because it is important, even for China, that the sport remains relevant and strong outside of China, Dainton said.

Mounie has been coaching Calderano for ten years and describes his game as stronger, faster and closer.

It’s my nature as a person and an athlete to be very aggressive all the time. I want to impose my game and dominate my opponent, said Calderano.

Calderano varies his attack. One serves a high toss that goes up 10 feet, followed by a low one. He almost crouches under the edge of the table to begin serving and, like many players, constantly rubs the table to remove imaginary debris. A sweaty hand dries itself in a corner near the net.

Hugo is the strongest player in the world, says Frenchman Simon Gauzy to the sports newspaper LEquipe. He is hyper aggressive all the time. When it works, it’s unstoppable.

Calderano’s agility goes beyond table tennis and languages. He holds a personal best of solving the Rubik’s cube in 5.61 seconds, which is just 2 seconds off what is listed as the world record by the World Cube Association.

His father and mother Marcos Calderano and Elisa Borges, both teachers, got him started at a local club. He left Rio at age 14 to train near Sao Paulo, moved to France at age 16 and, after spending a few years in Brazil treating an injury, moved to Germany.

Hugo’s ambition is to be on top of the world, and that means beating the Chinese, because they are the best, Mounie said.

The emotion he puts into his game is very special, he always tries to impose his game, he added.