NIU Hands Bowling Green first home loss with 85-81 win





BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – The Northern Illinois University women’s basketball team shot 53.8 percent from the field and made 13 threes as it defeated fellow Mid-American Conference Bowling Green leaders 85-81 at the Stroh Center on Wednesday night. The Northern Illinois University women’s basketball team shot 53.8 percent from the field and made 13 threes as it defeated fellow Mid-American Conference Bowling Green leaders 85-81 at the Stroh Center on Wednesday night. “We’ve seen a lot of people get up and do great things tonight,” said the head coach Lisa Carsen , who earned her 300th career win with the win. “We shared the basketball and shot it really well. We handled Bowling Green’s defense really well throughout the stretch.” NIU (13-11, 5-8 MAC) handed Bowling Green its first home loss of the season and snapped the Falcons’ 11-game winning streak. Chelby Cooker (Racine, Wis./Shoreland Lutheran) led all scorers with 18 points, including 13 in the second half. A’Jah Davis (DeKalb, Ill./Montverde Academy [Fla.]) had her 17th double-double of the season with 16 points and a game-high 16 rebounds. Jana Poisson (Matteson, Ill./Marian Catholic) went 4-for-4 from the 3-point line and scored 17 runs. Sidney McCrea (Cedar Rapids, Iowa/Prairie) was the fourth Huskie in double digits with 11 points and two steals. The Huskies shot 56 percent from the field and made seven threes in the first half to take a 42–38 lead at halftime. NIU used an 8-2 run, with six points from Davis, to extend the lead to 10 53-43 with 6:40 left in the third. Poisson extended the lead to 11, 58-47, with a three at 2:50 left in the quarter. Bowling Green came back to finish the quarter with an 11-2 run and came within two 60-58 going into the fourth quarter. NIU got two threes from McCrea and Koker to start the fourth, extending the lead to five 66-61 with 8:08 to play in the game. The Falcons closed within one with 4:49 left as Allison Day made back-to-back layups to make the score 68–67. The Huskies then rattled off five consecutive points as a Poisson three-point play gave NIU six points, 73-67, with 3:50 left. Bowling Green got as close as four points with 1:20 left before Koker made a three with 0:51, helping the Huskies win seven, 80-73 and tucking away the Falcons. “We just beat one of the best teams in the league and on Saturday we play arguably the best team in the league at Ball State,” said Carlsen. “Every match has a life of its own and we have to stay in the moment. We will enjoy this win tonight, it’s a huge win for us. In three days we have another big game and we’re going to fight for another 40 minutes. “ NIU shot 52 percent from the three-point line Wednesday night to hold Bowling Green 5-for-28 from long range. The Huskies went 16-for-22 from the free throw line. The Falcons forced 23 NIU turnovers, making them 28 points. NIU forced 13 turnovers and scored 11 points from them. Bowling Green (22-3, 11-2 MAC) was led by Nyla Hampton’s 17 points and five steals. Day and Lexi Fleming each had 15 points. The Huskies return to the NIU Convocation Center on Saturday, February 18 to face Ball State in the Cram The Convo doubleheader. The first 1,000 fans in the building will receive a pair of NIU-branded winter gloves, backed by Northwestern Medicine. Fans are encouraged to wear black for a BlackOut of the Convo. For tickets, log on to NIUHuskies.com or call the NIU Athletics Ticket Office at 815-753-PACK (7225). –NIU–

