Cricket news 2023, Scott Kuggeleijn rape charge, picked for New Zealand Black Caps Test vs England, team





New Zealand cricket is under fire for selecting a player for his test debut who was accused of rape years earlier. Scott Kuggeleijn was picked to play for the Black Caps in their test against England at Mount Maunganui, which started on Thursday. But it’s a deeply divisive decision given two lawsuits against Kuggeleijn – the first resulted in a hung jury, the second in 2017 in which he was found not guilty of rape. READ MORE: ‘Dreaded’ curse hangs over Rabbitoh’s star READ MORE: ‘It was ridiculous’: Aussie Test debacle shredded READ MORE: New pitch controversy hits Indian Test series Although he was found not guilty, it was details that came to light during the trial that led many pundits to believe that he should not be representing the national cricket team. Kane Williamson talks to Black Caps Scott Kuggeleijn during an ODI in 2019. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images) (Getty) He had told the court, “I tried twice (having sex with the woman), like she might have said ‘no, no’ a few times, but it wasn’t dozens”. A friend of Kuggeleijn told the court that the cricketer had said “that he had been trying for a while and he had finally cracked it”. A few weeks after the second test in 2017, Kuggeleijn was selected to represent the Black Caps in a white ball game for the first time. He was booed by the crowd when he was taken to the bowl. On Thursday, the Bay Oval crowd were more reserved as he came on for England after 10 overs of the first innings. Black Caps coach Gary Stead defended the selection of ﻿Kuggeleijn, who was appointed to replace the injured Kyle Jamieson. “I’m getting the players to choose from and we’ve gone with a resilient character from a bowling standpoint,” said Stead. “He’s a man when you lose two important bowlers, you look around and ask who are the guys who can do a job for us internationally and he’s one who can.” In a 2020 column for Wisdencricket writer Geoff Lemon denounced Kuggeleijn’s New Zealand selections. “Behavior need not be criminal to be outrageous,” Lemon wrote. For a daily dose of the best of the latest news and exclusive content from Wide World of Sports, subscribe to our newsletter by click here! ‘The final frontier’: how a young cannon’s debut, captain’s injury led to Australia’s iconic 2004 series victory in India

