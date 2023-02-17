Sports
Real estate agent Matija Pecoti beats former top 10 tennis player
Matija Pecoti has to dive into his vacation days to support his sideline.
But the real estate director’s additional gig is not selling T-shirts or giving advice online. Instead, he plays tennis every day before work to maintain his skill and love for the sport.
On Tuesday, those early morning hours paid off. Pecoti defeated Jack Stock, formerly world No. 8, at the Delray Beach Open in Florida. The native Croat, who had already used a day’s paid leave to compete, said he should ask Wednesday off as well after he progressed in the tournament.
“I had to leave work early today,” 33-year-old Pecoti told ESPN after the win. “I had to send an email to the whole team. [My boss] let me go. I’ll have to ask for a day off tomorrow.”
Pecoti was a full-time tennis pro who peaked at world No. 206 until a complication from surgery eight years ago seemingly ended his competitive career. He then received a degree from Harvard Business School in 2019 before landing his current job in 2021 at Wexford Real Estate Investors in Palm Beach, Florida, according to his LinkedIn page.
Now Pecoti has to get “creative” to train around his 9-to-5 job, he said. That sometimes includes recruiting unlikely opponents for practice.
“I try to get the maximum every day,” he said. “I try to train every morning if I can, five, six times a week. Sometimes I train with my boss, who is 70 years old. This week I trained with a guy who is probably in his late 50s.”
Pecoti’s boss might be smart to support his sideline. A 2021 study published in Academy of Management Journal found that having passions outside of work “enriches” employee performance in the office.
This particular Cinderella story was short-lived: Pecoti lost the next day to Marcos Giron, an American ranked No. 55 in the world. Still, beating Stock meant you’d get further in the tournament than Pecoti ever expected, he told ESPN.
“[Stock] is a former top-10 man with incredible tennis experience and tremendous service,” he said. It would be arrogant to think I’m coming out and expecting to win.”
The Delray Beach Open is an open tournament, which means that both professional and amateur players can play. But it’s still part of a professional circuit, giving away $642,735 in prize money across the men’s, women’s and doubles categories, spokesperson Toni Wood told CNBC Make It.
For now, Pecoti seems more tempted by extending his playing career than making money by winning.
“I absolutely love this game, and I know it’s not forever and I’m 33,” he said.
Get CNBCs for freeWarren Buffett guide to investingwhich summarizes the billionaire’s best advice for regular investors, the do’s and don’ts and three key investing principles in a clear and simple guide.
Apply now: Manage money and career smarter with our weekly newsletter
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/02/16/real-estate-broker-matija-pecoti-beats-ex-top-10-tennis-player.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Australia crushes Sri Lanka to make it three wins out of three
- Hokies appear to be continuing good form as hosts of Liberty, West Virginia
- Serum lactate monitoring may help predict neurological dysfunction caused by acute metabolic crisis
- Is coffee a miracle drink?Study Boasts Myriad Health Benefits… And It Can Even Protect Against COVID-19
- Chinese leader Xi to pay state visit to Iran
- Qatargas organizes NSD activities in Aspire Zone, Al Khor Community
- How much immunity do we get from COVID infection? Large study provides new clues
- Breast cancer: Radiation may not affect survival in certain patients over 65, new study suggests
- iPhone 15’s switch to USB-C confirmed in first real-world spy shots
- Tickets Atlantic Hockey Tournament Quarterfinals on sale Monday
- Belarus will join Russia if Ukraine attacks, says Lukashenko – BBC News
- Brouwer upsets Rune, who retires with an injury