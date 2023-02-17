Real estate agent Matija Pecoti beats former top 10 tennis player

Matija Pecoti has to dive into his vacation days to support his sideline.

But the real estate director’s additional gig is not selling T-shirts or giving advice online. Instead, he plays tennis every day before work to maintain his skill and love for the sport.

On Tuesday, those early morning hours paid off. Pecoti defeated Jack Stock, formerly world No. 8, at the Delray Beach Open in Florida. The native Croat, who had already used a day’s paid leave to compete, said he should ask Wednesday off as well after he progressed in the tournament.

“I had to leave work early today,” 33-year-old Pecoti told ESPN after the win. “I had to send an email to the whole team. [My boss] let me go. I’ll have to ask for a day off tomorrow.”

Pecoti was a full-time tennis pro who peaked at world No. 206 until a complication from surgery eight years ago seemingly ended his competitive career. He then received a degree from Harvard Business School in 2019 before landing his current job in 2021 at Wexford Real Estate Investors in Palm Beach, Florida, according to his LinkedIn page.

Now Pecoti has to get “creative” to train around his 9-to-5 job, he said. That sometimes includes recruiting unlikely opponents for practice.

“I try to get the maximum every day,” he said. “I try to train every morning if I can, five, six times a week. Sometimes I train with my boss, who is 70 years old. This week I trained with a guy who is probably in his late 50s.”

Pecoti’s boss might be smart to support his sideline. A 2021 study published in Academy of Management Journal found that having passions outside of work “enriches” employee performance in the office.

This particular Cinderella story was short-lived: Pecoti lost the next day to Marcos Giron, an American ranked No. 55 in the world. Still, beating Stock meant you’d get further in the tournament than Pecoti ever expected, he told ESPN.

“[Stock] is a former top-10 man with incredible tennis experience and tremendous service,” he said. It would be arrogant to think I’m coming out and expecting to win.”

The Delray Beach Open is an open tournament, which means that both professional and amateur players can play. But it’s still part of a professional circuit, giving away $642,735 in prize money across the men’s, women’s and doubles categories, spokesperson Toni Wood told CNBC Make It.

For now, Pecoti seems more tempted by extending his playing career than making money by winning.

“I absolutely love this game, and I know it’s not forever and I’m 33,” he said.

