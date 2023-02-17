17th Annual Northern Virginia Game Worn Hockey Jersey Expo set for March 18





Photo: Bill Bride Believe it or not, spring is just around the corner and that can only mean one thing (besides playoff hockey). That’s right, it’s time for the 17th Annual Northern Virginia Game-Worn Hockey Jersey Expo! This year’s event, promoted by Francis W. Rady, will host more than 30 collectors and dealers, as well as numerous sponsors from around the hockey world. The event will display and sell a wide variety of equipment for the game of Capitals and other teams, including but not limited to: jerseys, sticks, pucks, gloves, helmets and goalie pads. The event will also showcase and sell other types of Capitals and hockey-related memorabilia, including pennants, programs, maps, photos, schedules, giveaways, and more! Photos: @GoaliesRule This year the Expo will be held on Saturday, March 18 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Holiday Inn in Sterling, Virginia. (45425 Holiday Drive, Sterling, Virginia 20166. Phone: 703-471-7411). As always, the event is free and open to the general public. So be sure to save the date (Saturday, March 18) and come out and spend part of a Saturday taking part in the biggest game-worn hockey equipment and memorabilia show in the DMV. You won’t be disappointed! Photos from previous shows 2020 show

2019 show

Show of 2018

Show of 2017 By Jon Sorensen IMAGES OF FIRST EVENTS Photos: @GoaliesRule Similar: Like it Loading…

About Jon Sorensen Jon has been a Caps fan since day one, attending his first game at the Capital Center in 1974. His interest in the Caps has grown over the decades and has included time as a season ticket holder. He has been a journalist for the team for over 10 years and focuses mainly on analysis, analysis and prospect development.

