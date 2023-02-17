Connect with us

The blind and visually impaired women taking on cricket and taking it to a whole new level

It’s a tough job playing cricket if you can’t always see the ball. Just ask Julie Neumann, who is a wicket-keeper for Queensland’s Blind and Low Vision team.

“My legs are completely covered in bruises and so are my hands. And people think I’m crazy,” said Neumann.

And her response to those people:

“Every bruise stopped a ball, so I did my job.

“Sighted people will say ‘why don’t you use your hands’ and that’s fair, but if you can’t see the ball, our bodies are much bigger than our hands.”

With her body on the line, the 45-year-old hairdresser and mother of nine recently showed up at the National Cricket Inclusion Championships (NCIC) in Brisbane.

In the league, 16 teams represent their states and territories in three divisions: blind and visually impaired, deaf and hard of hearing, and intellectually challenged cricketers.

Neumann was one of a record 10 women (nine in the blind and visually impaired division) among 225 players at the championships.

Nine women and a black labrador guide dog line up for a photo on an oval.
Neumann (far right) was one of nine women to play in the Blind and Low Vision division at this year’s National Cricket Inclusion Championships at Brisbane’s Marchant Park.(Getty Images: Cricket Australia/Albert Perez)

“I just love being there,” Neumann said.

“The guys here are so supportive and welcoming to everyone no matter their ability.”

After being away from the game for a long time, the competition was also about pursuing a personal goal.

“My dream right now is to come to Birmingham this year as part of the International Games for the BlindNeumann said.

To be selected for the Games, Neumann’s performance from the NCIC is judged, including previous performance and attitude. But even if she doesn’t make it to the Australian team, she wants to go to the UK to support anyone who does.

“Even if I can’t play, I will still be a part of it and encourage all women and girls that cricket is a good sport and that you can reach the whole world with it.”

A life changed at 33

Julie Neumann stands on a cricket oval with her hands on her hips and sunglasses.
The 45-year-old mother and hairdresser wants to represent Australia at the International Blind Sports Federation World Games in August this year.(Getty Images: Cricket Australia/Albert Perez)

At age 33, Neumann felt like she was losing her sight overnight.

“I woke up one morning and I thought I had an eye infection,” she said.

“I went to my optometrist and found out I had Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP).”

