The blind and visually impaired women taking on cricket and taking it to a whole new level

It’s a tough job playing cricket if you can’t always see the ball. Just ask Julie Neumann, who is a wicket-keeper for Queensland’s Blind and Low Vision team.

“My legs are completely covered in bruises and so are my hands. And people think I’m crazy,” said Neumann.

And her response to those people:

“Every bruise stopped a ball, so I did my job.

“Sighted people will say ‘why don’t you use your hands’ and that’s fair, but if you can’t see the ball, our bodies are much bigger than our hands.”

With her body on the line, the 45-year-old hairdresser and mother of nine recently showed up at the National Cricket Inclusion Championships (NCIC) in Brisbane.

In the league, 16 teams represent their states and territories in three divisions: blind and visually impaired, deaf and hard of hearing, and intellectually challenged cricketers.

Neumann was one of a record 10 women (nine in the blind and visually impaired division) among 225 players at the championships.

Neumann (far right) was one of nine women to play in the Blind and Low Vision division at this year’s National Cricket Inclusion Championships at Brisbane’s Marchant Park. ( Getty Images: Cricket Australia/Albert Perez )

“I just love being there,” Neumann said.

“The guys here are so supportive and welcoming to everyone no matter their ability.”

After being away from the game for a long time, the competition was also about pursuing a personal goal.

“My dream right now is to come to Birmingham this year as part of the International Games for the BlindNeumann said.

To be selected for the Games, Neumann’s performance from the NCIC is judged, including previous performance and attitude. But even if she doesn’t make it to the Australian team, she wants to go to the UK to support anyone who does.

“Even if I can’t play, I will still be a part of it and encourage all women and girls that cricket is a good sport and that you can reach the whole world with it.”

A life changed at 33

The 45-year-old mother and hairdresser wants to represent Australia at the International Blind Sports Federation World Games in August this year. ( Getty Images: Cricket Australia/Albert Perez )

At age 33, Neumann felt like she was losing her sight overnight.

“I woke up one morning and I thought I had an eye infection,” she said.

“I went to my optometrist and found out I had Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP).”

RP is a genetic disease in which cells in the retina slowly break down over a number of years, causing vision loss.

It affects night vision and peripheral vision in the early stages, so it often goes unnoticed at first. Usually it affects the central vision in the more advanced stages.

Neumann’s field of vision has now dropped to less than five degrees, she uses a cane and has a guide dog.

When she’s not playing cricket, Neumann cuts her hair.

A lot of the cut comes from feel, and because she has that narrow viewing tunnel, she can step back and look.

“If I saw you sitting right in front of me, I’d see your eye and a little bit of your nose,” she said.

“I also have cataracts and optic nerve damage and cysts behind the macula. So anything over six feet gets blurry.”

Julie Neumann plays wicket-keeper for Queensland’s Blind and Low Vision team. ( Getty Images: Cricket Australia/Albert Perez )

When it comes to blind cricket, the ball has ball bearings, so players have that auditory feedback that comes down the pitch and down the ground.

Bowlers bowl underarm, and the ball must bounce before the center line. Some batters also have a runner.

Neumann’s low eyesight often allows her to assist her teammates on the field.

“We shout a lot more than in traditional cricket,” Neumann said.

“If I can see the ball and I know where my teammates are, I can yell at them ‘Ray left, Ray right or 12 o’clock’.

“We also have totally blind players. So if I can see where the ball hit, I can say ‘jack down’ and it’ll just lay flat and let’s hope it catches it like it’s stopping for an attack. Border or something like that.”

In blind or visually impaired cricket, the ball makes a sound so players know where it is, while some batters have a base runner. ( Getty Images: Cricket Australia/Albert Perez )

Growing the game for women and girls

Neumann’s talent led to her being selected for a women’s development camp for blind and partially sighted players in Adelaide late last year.

She was there with Courtney Webeck from New South Wales, who has only been playing cricket for six months.

“It’s been a great camp and I can’t wait to be a part of, hopefully, the [Australian] women’s team,” Webeck said.

Courtney Webeck is one of two girls to represent the New South Wales team and hopes to one day represent Australia. ( Getty Images: Cricket Australia/Albert Perez )

“It’s great to be a part of this inclusive sport, I think it’s a great thing for cricket.”

Webeck has recently taken up not only cricket but also tennis.

She took to the field at the Australian Open and played alongside Alicia Molik to raise awareness for the blind and visually impaired.

Having a role model in the sport really shows that you can do anything,” she said.

Webeck on court at the Australian Open with Alicia Molik. ( Delivered: Eleven PR )

Cricket Australia says it is committed to supporting the growth and development of the women’s game to provide more opportunities for women and include a division with the NCIC in the future.

Blind Cricket Australia is also committed to supporting the further integration of women’s teams on the national and international stage, and is delighted to be working with Cricket Australia to provide the best opportunities for women across the country.

Whether it’s cricket or tennis, Webeck appreciates the spaces she’s walked into.

“The community around both is incredible, whichever state you’re in,” she said.

“All the states have such great teamwork and they relax people around them. I think that’s great for the sport.

And her advice to others who want to follow in her and Neumann’s footsteps: