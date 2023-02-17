Ohio State Football canceled Washington series due to ‘tighter conference schedule with’ USC, UCLA





Ohio State Football canceled its home and away games against Washington scheduled for the 2024 and 2025 college football seasons, the school announced Wednesday. The move comes as a “response to a tighter conference schedule with the addition of USC and UCLA,” according to CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd. The Trojans and Bruins announced their departure from the Pac-12 in July and will join the Big Ten for the 2024 season. “Sources: Ohio State’s cancellation of Washington was nothing more than a response to a stricter conference schedule with the addition of USC and UCLA,” Dodd tweeted Thursday. “Don’t read anything more into it.” Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith said the Buckeyes initiated the cancellation and will be responsible for a $500,000 fine to be paid by February 2025. “We initiated the cancellation,” Smith said in a press release announcing the decision. “I have the utmost respect for the University of Washington and for athletics director Jennifer Cohen, and this was a very difficult decision. In accordance with the terms of the contract, we will be responsible for the $500,000 cancellation penalty that must be paid.” paid by February 2025. As a result of the cancellation, we are adding an eighth home game for the 2024 season, giving us the opportunity to pay the penalty and guarantee for that eighth opponent. Cohen was “deeply disappointed” by the decision. Ohio State has won four consecutive games against Washington and leads the all-time series 9-3. “We are deeply disappointed that our student-athletes, staff and Husky Nation will not be able to see these two games with Ohio State,” Cohen said in a statement. “Everyone has circled these dates for several years now and we looked forward to these opportunities to compete against the Buckeyes. We are in the process of finding new opponents for the 2024 and 2025 seasons and will provide an update as soon as we have one. “ Ohio State will have to add a non-conference game at Ohio Stadium in 2024 on September 7 or 14 and replace the home game against the Huskies on September 6 or 13, 2025. Get the fastest scores, stats, news, LIVE videos and more. CLICK HERE to download the CBS Sports Mobile app and get the latest news about your team today. “Part of the decision to cancel this home-and-away series has to do with the changing college football landscape,” wrote Bucknuts’ Patrick Murphy. “The Big Ten will add USC and UCLA to the conference as early as 2024, which will affect these future schedules and could face Ohio State against the Trojans or the Bruins. The Big Ten 2024 schedule will not be formalized until October In addition, the Buckeyes will only have six home games in 2023, and a major away game would mean consecutive seasons with fewer home games than desired.”

