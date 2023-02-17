Sinner Scores Tsitsipas Revenge To Reach Rotterdam QFs | ATP tour





Jannik Sinner emphatically ended his four-game losing streak against Stefanos Tsitsipas at the ABN AMRO Open on Thursday evening with a 6-4, 6-3 victory. The Rotterdam victory is the Italian’s first against a Top 3 opponent. The 21-year-old, who lost to Tsitsipas in five sets in one Australian Open match, used a dominant serve performance and an aggressive return game to secure his first win against the Greek since 2020. Sinner won 89 percent of his first service points and converted on three of his four break points, a passing backhand shot that tied his third break and the game at an hour and 21 minutes. He didn’t get a break point. “Of course it means a lot,” Sinner said of the biggest win of his career according to the Pepperstone ATP Rankings. “A lot of work behind me. I’m very happy. I played good tennis, very focused today. Hopefully I can keep it up, but Stef is definitely an incredible player. I have a lot of respect for him. He already played incredible tennis this year . “I was looking forward to this game to be honest, after my win yesterday already. So I’m really happy with my performance today.” Sinner improved to 2-5 in his ATP Head2Head against Tsitsipas, the top seed in Rotterdam. After three straight defeats from 2021-22, the Italian has turned their rivalry around this season, winning four of the last five sets. He fell just short in a five-set thriller in the fourth round of the Australian Open, but left nothing to chance in a sweeping victory at the ATP 500. “Head-to-head I’m still way back to him,” Sinner said. “For me this is a very important win. I lost a difficult one in Australia where I felt I played great. Today I played well too.” Sinner has moved up two places this week to No. 12 in the Pepperstone ATP Live Rankings and will meet Stan Wawrinka in Friday’s quarterfinals. The Swiss defeated Richard Gasquet 6-3, 6-3 on Wednesday and has not yet dropped a set – or his service – in two Rotterdam matches. “I’m really happy that he’s playing at a very, very high level again,” Sinner said of the 37-year-old. “I played against him at Wimbledon last year. He’s improved a lot since then. I know him quite well. He’s a hard worker. It’s definitely going to be a tough march.” In the final game of the day, Dutch wild card Gijs Brouwer passed Holger Rune as fourth seed as the Dane retired with a right wrist injury while trailing 4-6, 0-4. Through to his second ATP Tour quarterfinal (Houston 2022), the American-born Brouwer is assured of a new Pepperstone ATP ranking in his career on Monday. The 26-year-old is up 45 places this week to No. 115 in the Pepperstone ATP Live Rankings and could break into the Top 100 with a quarter-final victory against compatriot and fellow wild card Tallon Grepes. The Dutch duo are the first pair of players from the Netherlands to reach the Rotterdam quarters since Raemon Sluiter and Sjeng Schalken in 2003. The winner becomes the first Dutch semi-finalist at the event since Igor Sijsling in 2014.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.atptour.com/en/news/sinner-tsitsipas-rotterdam-2023-thursday The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos