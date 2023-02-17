Shaw selfie controversy: Arrested woman’s lawyer claims cricketer was drunk | Cricket

Cricketer Prithvi Shaw was “drunk” and hit her with his bat, the lawyer for a woman arrested on Thursday allegedly assaulted the batsman after he refused to take a selfie with her friends for a second time.

The arrested woman has been identified as Sapna Gill, a social media influencer, an Oshiwara Police Department official said. She is one of eight suspects against whom the case has been registered.

Speaking to ANI, Gill’s lawyer, Ali Kashif Khan Deshmukh, alleged that Shaw hit the woman with his bat.

“At the five-star hotel, social media influencer Sapna Gill just went as a fan to Prithvi Shaw to take a selfie with him. They were having a party, Prithvi Shaw was drunk and he was holding a bat in his hand and he was beating his bat to Sapna. The next day he went to the police and filed the case,” Deshmukh claimed.

The lawyer went on to say that they will file the case against the cricketer.

“Now we are going to charge Prithvi Shaw for being drunk. He also drove the car in a drunken state and we also found out that he also hit a bicycle. He has beaten influencer Sapna with the bat. file case against him under sections 354, 509 and 334 Sapna gill and Prithvi shaw have no previous relationship with each other she just went to take a selfie with him we are trying to get an influencer bail and then we will file the FIR against the cricketer,” he added.

Earlier today, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Anil Paraskar said, “An offense has been registered at Oshiwara Police Station in Mumbai under the sections of unlawful assembly, extortion and other sections. The accused damaged the accuser’s car and then demanded 50,000 to let go of the case. One suspect has been arrested and attempts are being made to arrest others.”

Notably, eight people have been booked for allegedly attacking Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw after the batsman refused to take a selfie with them for a second time.

Shaw was in the car when it was attacked by the suspect. Later Shaw was sent in another car. The suspect also chased the vehicle of Prithvi Shaw’s friend.

According to the complainant, Shaw had gone with his friends to a five-star hotel in Santacruz for dinner when unknown people approached their table and insisted on a selfie.

The cricketer obliged two people with selfies, but after some time the same group returned and demanded to take selfies again. Shaw refused, saying he came for dinner with friends and didn’t want to be disturbed.

When they insisted on taking selfies, Prithvi’s friend called the hotel manager and complained about them. The hotel manager then asked the suspect to leave the hotel.

When Shaw and his friend came out of the hotel after dinner, the suspects waited outside the hotel and attacked them with baseball bats and smashed the front and rear windows of their car.

Shaw’s friend’s car was stopped at Jogeshwari’s Lotus petrol station. Where a lady came near the car and started abusing her.

The complainant further claimed that the lady even demanded 50,000, or she’ll file a false case.

After the incident, the complainant reached Oshiwara Police Station and filed a case. Further investigations are underway.