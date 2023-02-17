BYU Football: What’s on Cougar’s Wish List for the 2023 Football Roster?

BYU’s first Big 12 football season schedule has been released, the Cougars have completed their 2023 drawing class, and a national expert has given his take on their return production this fall.

We still have a long way to go. Defensively, no, we’re not there yet. new BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill on Cougar’s Big 12 preparedness

With spring camp only a few weeks away, it kicks off on March 6 this year and some coaches returning from a well-deserved post-signing vacation now seems like a good time to step back and assess BYU’s readiness for his enterprise in Power Five territory.

It’s early, of course, but BYU coaches said on Feb. 1 at their signing day press conference that the roster for 2023 is almost complete.

Right out of the gate, can the Cougars, who went 8-5 last season with a spirited turnaround after the October nightmare, compete favorably against the likes of TCU, Texas, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State?

Not if recurring production is a good indicator.

ESPN’s Bill Connelly recently released his annual roundup of recurring production for all 133 Football Bowl Subdivision teams, and BYU checks in at number 70 in the country.

Kansas, which will be the first Big 12 opponent on BYU’s 2023 schedule (September 23 in Lawrence, Kansas), is ranked No. 2.

Rival Utah, which will not play BYU this season, is ranked No. 16.

Obviously, the recurring production standings can change, but usually not for the better, as teams progress through Spring Camp and a few more players seek greener pastures and make it to the transfer portal. The next transfer portal is from May 1-15.

However, at this point in the transfer cycle, it would be a surprise if a major producer suddenly decides to transfer to BYU or another school in 2022.

According to Connelly’s work, BYU will return 62% of its offensive production as of 2022 and 65% of its defensive production. That puts the Cougars at No. 83 for Returning Offensive Production and No. 61 for Returning Defensive Production.

BYU is the seventh of the 14 Big 12 teams in recurring production.

That is not optimal. Then again, maybe the statistic isn’t a good way to predict next year’s success.

Recall that in June 2022, BYU ranked #1 in the nation with South Florida in percentage of recurring manufacturing, according to Connelly. BYU had 85% of its production back, but injuries to key players such as Jars Hall, Puka Nacua, Gunner Romney, Max Tooley, Chaz Ah You, Malik Moore, and Payton Wilgar at some point in the season reduced its on-field product.

BYU finished at number 61 Jeff Sagarin’s latest college football ratings for the 2022 season, with the 66th hardest schedule.

Coordinators weigh in

So some national experts aren’t high on BYU’s chances in season one in a Power Five conference. But what about the coaches who will be responsible for making this group a contender? What do they think?

The Deseret News put that question to third-year offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick, new defensive coordinator Jay Hill and new special teams coordinator Kelly Poppinga during its Feb. 1 press conference.

Roderick was the most optimistic, followed by Poppinga and then Hill, which is not surprising given that the defense was widely regarded as the team’s biggest weakness from last year, resulting in the relegation and then resignation of the seven-year-old defense coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki.

Hill has some work to do

When asked if BYU’s defense can hold up in its current form in the Big 12, Hill replied that he and new assistants Sione Pouha and Justin Ena have some work to do.

We still have a long way to go, Hill said. Defensively, no, we’re not there yet.

Top additions from the transfer portal on that side of the ball include defensive tackle Jackson Cravens (Boise State), defensive end Isaiah Zay Bagnah (Boise State), defensive tackle Wyatt Dawe (Southern Utah), and defensive back Eddie Heckard (Weber State).

Major losses include defensive back Gabe Jeudy-Lally (Tennessee), defensive back Logan Fano (Utah), and linebackers Tate Romney (Arizona State) and Keenan Pili (Tennessee).

Based on the movie I’ve seen, we need to keep developing guys better, which is always the case in January and February, Hill said. We need to develop the guys who are here now. We have to keep looking for guys to add to the roster. That doesn’t mean we don’t like the guys we currently have. But we’re always looking to improve, and we always will, no matter what year you ask me that question.

Upgrades are still needed at linebacker, where returning stalwarts Max Tooley and Ben Bywater need some help due to the departures of Pili, Wilgar, and Pepe Tanuvasa (graduation).

When asked about the pressing needs coming into spring camp, Hill was less definitive.

I think it’s both. I felt like we really needed to strengthen the interior of our defense line. So we got a few players there (from the portal), he said. And then the reality is that we will never turn down a great man. I don’t care if we’ve already used too many exchanges in that place. We will never reject that man.

So the rest of the guys that we’re looking at right now are those guys, the guys that fit the mold of Power Five guys who can compete in the Big 12.

Roderick believes Coug’s roster is almost done

One thing is certain when analyzing BYU’s offensive outlook for 2023: The quarterback would be a major position of emergency, with Hall entering the NFL draft and inexperienced backup Jacob Conover switching to Arizona State, possibly to become the Sun Devils fourth series QB.

Roderick solved that problem almost immediately by bringing veteran QB Kedon Slovis off Pitt and luring top junior college quarterback Jake Retzlaff out of the Juco ranks.

UNLV running back Aidan Robbins and Utah offensive lineman Paul Maile are also key additions.

You’re never going to say we’re here, we’re ready, Roderick said. But I am very confident that we will go into this conference and play well offensively.

Roderick also said the Cougars still have some scholarships available for bouts and will continue to recruit difference makers throughout the spring.

The recruiting of (difference makers) will never end, which is why I hate to say we’re ready. It just sounds like we (are satisfied), he continued. But we’re excited about this challenge and we’re very confident going into this competition and being competitive.

Real freshmen rarely make an immediate impression at BYU, especially in the skill positions. But the addition of LJ Martin, a refugee from El Paso, Texas, could change that.

With Robbins as the assumed RB1 this fall, look for Martin to push returnees Hinckley Ropati, Jackson McChesney and Miles Davis for game time.

Martin was forever committed to Stanford, and with the coach change and what happened at Stanford, he showed some interest in us, Roderick said. And it probably didn’t hurt that we ran the ball pretty well in that last game against (Stanford), and he was aware of that, and sort of aware of what we’ve been doing on offense with our running backs over the last few years , our running game.

A Special Specialist returns, but Cougs needs a new kicker

New Special Teams Coordinator Poppinga, who played and coached for BYU before being at Virginia and Boise State, knows that Ed Lamb created some pretty strong special teams units at BYU before taking the head coaching job in early December. took place in Northern Colorado.

Lamb was particularly proud of his point coverage and punt coverage teams.

But there are some pressing needs in 2023, particularly as a kicker to replace Jake Oldroyd, and as a kick returner, a position that has served the Cougars just fine in recent years.

I would say, when we talk about special teams, we still need to find a dynamic returner. I think that’s always important, especially when I’m playing at a high level,” said Poppinga.

Converted baseball player Hobbs Nyberg covered kickoff and punt returns last year, recording nine punt returns for 115 yards (12.8 per return) and 17 kickoff returns for 388 yards (22.8 per return).

Oldroyd was 9 of 14 on field goal attempts and recovered well after some midseason failures. One possibility for his replacement is Will Ferrin, a Davis High product who has come over from Boise State.

We need to find a man in our kick game who can change the game in one shot. We’ll evaluate that through a jump ball, Popping said. We need a kicker who is consistent and hits the ball through the uprights and (have to) find someone who can do that in these six months.

Ryan Rehkow has been a solid punter for the Cougars for the past three years and will return in 2023 with sky-high expectations to continue his run as one of the top punters in the country. His career punt average is 46.8 yards per punt.

I have a lot of faith in our punt and I have a lot of faith in the (long) snappers. I think we have a roster with guys who can run and tackle and block and that’s what you have to do in special teams to be competitive, Poppinga said. We’ve only got a few spots left to fill here and there, but I have a feeling we’ll be there by the time we get to August.