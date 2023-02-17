Men’s Tennis Begins Quest at ITA Indoor Championships Friday – University of South Carolina Athletics





Chicago sick. No. 8 South Carolina men’s tennis kicks off competition at the ITA Mens Team Indoor Championships on Friday. February 17 at 10 a.m. ET at the XS Tennis Village in Chicago, Illinois. The Gamecocks earned the No. 6 seed at the event and will take on the No. 11 seed Georgia. The Bulldogs are currently ranked No. 13 by the ITA as of the February 8 rankings. South Carolina earned their spot in the event after defeating Penn and NC State at the ITA Kickoff Weekend. This is Gamecocks’ third appearance at the Indoor Championships in the past four seasons. In 2022, the team advanced to the quarter-finals, the furthest since 1999. The SEC showdown will take place on courts 7-12 in XS Tennis Village. Tickets for the match are available here. Those who are not present can watch live scores here and live streaming here. The match will also be broadcast on the Cracked rackets CrosscourtCast. Gamecock notables The Gamecocks have won eight consecutive games to begin the 2023 season. The team is 5-0 at home and 3-0 away. They have ranked wins over then-No. 18 North Carolina and No. 10 Wake Forest.

Junior James Story enters the event as the reigning SEC Team Player of the Week due to his recent performances against Georgia Tech and No. 10 Wake Forest. Story is a perfect 7-0 in dual singles action and 8-0 in dual doubles.

The Gamecocks have three singles players ranked No. 11 by ITA Toby Samuel no. 12 Connor Thomson and No. 67 Raphael Lamling . Samuel has a double singles record of 6-1 with ranked wins at Nos. 48, 63 and 118. Thomson is 7-1 in dual singles and has an overall record of 20-3. Lambling is 3-3 in dual play and has an overall record of 6-3 with a ranked win at No. 21.

The entire South Carolina doubles lineup is ranked. Samuel and Thomson are No. 3, story and partner Jake Beasley his No. 30, and Lambling and his partner Casey No its No. 59. Scouting the Bulldogs Georgia is 4-4 on the season so far. Their victories come over LSU and Louisville on the ITA Kickoff Weekend, and No. 16 Stanford and Georgia Tech. They have suffered losses to No. 16 in Florida State, No. 7 in Texas, to No. 7 in Southern California, and most recently Illinois at XS Tennis Village.

The Bulldogs were led this season by standout freshman Ethan Quinn. Quinn is currently ranked No. 5 in the ITA singles rankings. He has a double record of 2-5 in first place in the lineup.

Also in singles, fifth-year senior Philip Henning is ranked No. 8, Blake Croyder is No. 62, and Trent Bryde is No. 87.

Bryde has been a constant force at the number 4 spot in the lineup, going 4-0. He has an overall doubles record of 5-2

Bryde and Quinn are also ranked in doubles, coming in at number 24. They are 3-4 off first place in doubles. Series history Georgia leads the all-time series 38-10 and won the most recent match in Athens 4-3 on March 13, 2022.

Prior to the 2022 game, South Carolina had won four of its last five meetings.

The two teams have met four times at neutral venues, with the Bulldogs winning three of the four matches. The last neutral site meeting was in January 2020 during the ITA Kickoff Weekend hosted by Mississippi State. The Gamecocks came out on top 4-3 and advanced to their first ITA Indoor Championships since 2006. Keep following GamecocksOnline.com or the team on social media (@GamecockMTennis) for the latest information on South Carolina men’s tennis.

