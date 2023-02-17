Sports
Northland Strong: Hockey coach beats cancer
From birth, Jeff Ralston had an uphill battle.
“I had meningitis when I was first born and spent the first month of my life in the hospital, in ICU,” he told us.
That led to epilepsy and so many seizures. He had brain surgery, which definitely helped.
But his doctors urged him to stay away from contact sports.
His love of hockey made him strap on his skates anyway. He was a member of the first Virginia team to enter the state tournament in 2005.
Fast forward to now, he and wife Ashley have two girls, Mila and Maisy.
Mila started playing hockey so he helps out with her U-10 team.
However, it was off the ice that Jeff discovered he had another health hurdle.
He and Maisy were wrestling when she accidentally squeezed his crotch.
“It hurt, but the pain went away,” he recalls. A few days later the pain returned. So he went to the doctor.
There he was diagnosed with stage 2 testicular cancer.
“They said I could have had it for a while, and it got annoyed when we were fooling around,” he said.
Last January he had surgery and started chemo. The rounds really got it out of him. Still, it was worth it because he is cancer free.
He just completed his first season as head coach of the Rock Ridge Girls JV team and is an assistant coach for the varsity team.
Last month’s Hockey Fights Cancer game in Hoyt Lakes gave his hockey family time to shine. He dropped the ceremonial puck and the whole arena learned about his health journey.
And they gave him a jersey with his old number on it.
“It was a surprise, I didn’t know anything was going to happen,” he said.
In addition, the teams raised more than $5,000 for Care Partners, an organization that helps people with cancer and other life-limiting illnesses.
“I was happy to give back and help a good cause like Care Partners,” he told us.
Rock Ridge is now 3rd in the state for money raised.
Jeff said he is beyond grateful for the support of parents, players, coaches and their church families.
Ashley, his wife, added, “I think God helped us a lot. Put people in the right place. It’s hard to ask for help, but people really want to do things for you.”
And of course he couldn’t do this without his girls. “These three did a lot of work and got me through it. Made me laugh when I didn’t want to smile,” Ralston recalled.
The Ralstons added that it’s important to check for testicular cancer.

