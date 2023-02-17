Sports
Triumph Phoenix 84″ Billiard Table with Table Tennis Conversion Top for a Game o
This is an ONLINE AUCTION ONLY. PLEASE DO NOT BID IF YOU CANNOT COLLECT YOUR ITEMS during the scheduled collection times. NO refunds or reversals will be made for non-collection at the specified times. After scheduled removal, items will be considered abandoned and you will be charged a removal fee to remove your items.
Buyer’s premium text
16% BUYER PREMIUM is added to the price of all purchases. If the buyer pays in cash or by check, we waive 2% of the buyer’s premium, i.e. 14%.
IE: If you buy an item for $100, the actual item cost is $116 if you pay by credit card. If you pay by cash or check, the total is $114 with the 2% discount.
Types of payments
Cash, credit card (Visa, Discover, MasterCard, American Express)
(NOTE: There is a 2% discount on the buyer’s premium only if the invoice is paid by cash or check. This discount does not apply to credit card payments.)
Credit cards will be charged at the end of the auction unless otherwise specified. You must have an available balance on your credit card for your online purchases. At the end of the auction you will receive an email with a total of the items you have won.
Inspection times
Items can be viewed in the week before the auction (central time):
Monday – Friday 8:00 AM – 5:30 PM
Saturday 9am – 2pm
Closed on Sundays
All items are sold “AS IS, WHERE IS” with all defects.
Payment dates
Payment and collection must be made within 7 calendar days after the auction (Central time):
Monday to Friday 8:00 AM – 5:30 PM
Saturday 9am – 2pm
Closed on Sundays
Items not picked up within 7 days will be relisted and subject to a 30% refund.
Deletion times / do not delete
All items purchased on the regular online auctions must be paid for and collected within 7 days of the auction date. All regularly scheduled online auction items are located here in our warehouse at: 1503 N Main St, Crown Point IN 46307. Items not paid for AND picked up will be relisted regardless of payment. All items relisted are subject to a 30% refund!
If for any reason the buyer does not remove purchases within the specified time, the Auction Co. the right but not the obligation, in its sole discretion, to resell, discard or dispose of the purchase and store it at buyer’s own risk and cost (storage fee will be charged – per day – per item – other costs additional ), without waiving any rights that Auction Co. or seller may have against buyer. Storage charges are the buyer’s responsibility (after deletion period.) If the purchases are not deleted within the 7 day period, these items will be considered abandoned and the Auction Co. will retain the title. reserves the right to charge all those items that are considered abandoned or forfeited when the invoice is paid in full, but not fully removed from the auction venue within 7 days of the auction.
Special Notes
All regularly scheduled online auction items are located in our warehouse here at: 1503 N Main St., Crown Point IN 46307, unless otherwise noted in the online listing/description.
All items purchased on the regular online auctions must be paid for and collected within 7 days of the auction date. Items that have not been paid for AND picked up will be relisted regardless of payment. After 2 weeks from the date of the auction (NOT from the date of payment or collection) no adjustments can be made to the invoice regarding items purchased at the auction. Full payment is required at time of pick up.
NO REFUNDS, RETURNS OR EXCHANGES. All items are sold “AS IS WHERE IS” with all defects.
IF A RETURN IS ACCEPTED FOR ANY REASON WE DO NOT GIVE A REFUND OR MONEY BACK, WE WILL ISSUE A CREDIT FOR FUTURE PURCHASES.
General information
Please note: Items are sold from our location at 1503 N Main St., Crown Point IN 46307 unless otherwise stated in the online listing/description.
Storage costs / restocking costs
All items must be picked up within 7 calendar days. Due to limited space, there is no storage space available. Items not picked up after 7 days will be returned to stock and a 30% restocking fee will apply!
Auction Co. RESERVES THE RIGHT to charge a credit card registered to your account up to 30% as a non-refundable restocking fee (minimum $25.00 fee) based on the total purchase price during the auction or immediately after the auction . The non-refundable restocking fee (minimum $25.00 fee) will be applied when invoices are not paid in full within 7 days of the auction date. Note that the purchase price is the sum of the bid price, buyer’s premium, buyer’s fee and any sales tax. At that time, all items will be deemed abandoned and/or forfeited to the Auction Co. Auction Co. reserves the right to relist/resell any items deemed abandoned or forfeited if invoice is not paid in full and completely removed from auction location within 7 days of auction. We do not accept partial payments. Invoices must be paid in full. All payments must be in US funds.
Shipping options / information
We are happy to help you ship your items. If you are bidding on items larger than a lunchbox, please contact us PRIOR to bidding for a shipping quote at 219-380-1246 or use the “ask a question” feature included with every lot.
Refund Policy
NO REFUNDS, RETURNS OR EXCHANGES. All items are sold “AS IS WHERE IS” with all defects.
Condition of online auction lots
All high bids are considered legally binding contracts and all sales are final. All items are sold “as is”, with no warranty, guarantee or possible refund, written, expressed or implied. The working/running condition of an item may not be known and may not always be stated in the item description. Sometimes we know and state the condition of the items, but often we don’t. We will do our best to describe items accurately and as we see them! Please note that all sales are final regardless of the condition of the purchased items, unless the manager of Ridma, LLC determines otherwise in its sole discretion.
All items are sold as is – TRUE WITH ALL FAULTS and without warranty of any kind, either expressed or implied, as to the merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose of any goods offered in this sale. All sales are made on an AS IS – WHERE IS WITH ALL FAULTS basis. All buyers are urged to physically inspect the item prior to bidding during the inspection period. Bids placed before, during or after the auction cannot be withdrawn for any reason. BUYER agrees that these terms, as well as all other terms set forth below, may only be modified or revised in writing signed by the Auctioneer. BUYER also agrees that no oral statement by the Auction Company or its agents shall modify these “AS IS – WHERE IS WITH ALL FAULTS” terms and conditions. BUYER understands that any description written on the equipment or otherwise advertised is not guaranteed and that BUYER shall rely entirely on its own inspection. All information and descriptions in advertisements for this sale are believed to be correct, but Auction Co. or the seller assumes no responsibility for any errors or omissions.
This means that the sale of an item is subject to the approval of the bank, court, trustee or lien holders associated with that particular item. Call (219)-380-1246 for approvals on all items subject to sale and we’ll be happy to assist you.
Dynamic bidding
Posted closing times and current time views of Auction Co. are approximate. Auction Co. reserves the right to close or extend auctions early at any time in its sole discretion. It is highly recommended to bid early to avoid losing at the last minute to a badly timed bid. All times based on Central Standard Time. Dynamic Bidding – The dynamic bidding on this website is a feature that does NOT allow an item to be sold at the end of the auction until there is 5 minutes of inactivity. Example – There is a bid on an item at 7:55 PM. The auction closes at 8 p.m. When this bid is made, the end time will automatically be extended to 8:05 PM. If another bid is made at 8:01 PM, the auction will continue until 8:10 PM. This gives the bidder 9 minutes to place another bid. If there are no bids, this auction will end at 8:10 PM. The key to your dynamic bidding feature is that the auction extends from the preset closing time in 5 minute intervals, NOT 5 minutes from when you placed your bid.
VAT
All sales are subject to a 7% Indiana Sales Tax. If you have a tax-exempt certificate, you must provide documentation to our office.
Posted closing times
Posted closing times and current time views of Auction Co. are approximate. Auction Co. reserves the right to close or extend auctions early at any time in its sole discretion. It is highly recommended to bid early to avoid losing at the last minute to a badly timed bid. All times based on Central Standard Time. Dynamic Bidding – The dynamic bidding on this website is a feature that does NOT allow an item to be sold at the end of the auction until there is 5 minutes of inactivity. Example – There is a bid on an item at 7:55 PM. The auction closes at 8 p.m. When this bid is made, the end time will automatically be extended to 8:05 PM. If another bid is made at 8:01 PM, the auction will continue until 8:10 PM. This gives the bidder 9 minutes to place another bid. If there are no bids, this auction will end at 8:10 PM. The key to your dynamic bidding feature is that the auction extends from the preset closing time in 5 minute intervals, NOT 5 minutes from when you placed your bid.
Forklift & loading dock
Due to liability, we do not load items into a customer’s vehicle. However, we will deliver the items to your vehicle. We do not have a loading dock available.
Clean up and leave rubbish behind
DO NOT leave your empty boxes or other packaging behind. It is your responsibility to take them with you and dispose of them. A $20.00 fee will be placed in your account for any leftover trash
Any questions!!
For any other questions or concerns, please call us at 219-380-1246 or email us at [email protected]
|
