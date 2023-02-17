Maryland turns it on in the 2nd half to hand No. 3 Purdue 2nd consecutive loss

COLLEGE PARK, Md. – Jahmir Young scored 20 points and Maryland used a dominant play in the middle of the second half Thursday night to get past No. 3 Purdue 68-54 and hand the Boilermakers their second consecutive loss.

The Terrapins (18-8, 9-6 Big Ten) trailed 37-29 before breaking out with a 29-4 blowout to take control.

Hakim Hart added 13 points for Maryland’s first since overthrowing then-No. 3 Iowa 74-68 on January 28, 2016. Maryland improved to 14-1 at home this season.

Students stormed the field—and one even climbed onto the basket—after Maryland earned its fourth win of the season over a ranked team. Exactly 10 years earlier, fans rushed to the same field after Maryland’s then-No. 2 duke.

“I knew we were going to win,” said Maryland coach Kevin Willard. “This came as no surprise to me. This is an incredible program. It’s one of the best programs in the country. I thought it was important for the fan base and it was important for the students to just understand what this program is really about. ”

Zach Edey and Braden Smith both scored 18 points for Purdue (23-4, 12-4), which has lost three of four – all on the road. The Boilermakers were beaten 35-23 by the smaller Terps. It was their biggest backlog all season on the glass and only the third time they’ve been beaten on the boards.

“We have to be tougher,” said Purdue coach Matt Painter. “You have to come in here and win the possession battle. You have to have more rebounds and less turnovers. Now you can start there and work towards something. We didn’t do that. If you go out and you have fewer possessions and now you don’t shoot well, oh that’s going to be a long night against a quality team.”

The Boilermakers’ recent struggles have all come against good teams, but they haven’t been as sharp as they were during their 22-1 start. There’s still time to sort things out for the postseason, and Purdue should get a boost by playing three of their last four regular season games at home.

In Thursday’s game, Purdue looked set to recover from Sunday’s 64-58 loss at Northwestern as it took an eight-point lead in the second half. But after a basket from Young, Purdue forward Mason Gillis was called for a foul and then received a technical foul for arguing with official Doug Sirmons.

That basically caused a 10-0 spurt that led Painter to call a timeout. He tried to stop the run again when Hart hit a 3 to make it 50-41 – a 21-4 spree at the time.

Maryland continued to rise after the timeout, and by the time Hart made another 3 with 7:15 left, the Terps led 58–41 and Purdue faced its biggest deficit of the season.

“It just seemed like they were living about eight feet from the rim right in the middle, and they were just tearing us down the dribble,” Painter said.

The Terps eventually pushed the advantage to 18 and never saw their lead shrink to single digits for the rest of the night against a team ranked No. 1 earlier in the month.

“Like the coach said in the locker room, ‘Think about where you were last year,'” said forward Julian Reese, who had 10 points and nine rebounds. Last year around this time we had a bad record — I know not exactly what it was – and (now) it’s (18-8) and we’ve just beaten a top-five team in the country. It’s definitely a confidence boost, but we have to keep working.”

Maryland improved to 8–0 in conference home games under Willard, who has revived the program in his first season since coming out of Seton Hall. Maryland avenged an earlier loss for the third time this season; the Terps also split with Michigan and Wisconsin.

Purdue dropped from No. 1 to No. 3 after losing to Northwestern on Sunday, and the Boilermakers look likely to lose a few more spots next week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.