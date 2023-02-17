Sports
Ashwin calls him ‘white walker of Indian cricket’, Virat Kohli picks his best innings, Dravid-Rohit hits nostalgic job: Tribute to Cheteshwar Pujara ahead of 100th test
On Friday, Cheteshwar Pujara becomes just the 13th Indian player ever to play 100 test matches. The 35-year-old, who made his Test debut in 2010 against (guess what) Australia, has scored 7021 runs in 99 games for India in the game’s longest form and has built a repertoire as one of the all-time greatests in Testing .
Ahead of his 100th Test, his teammates as head coach of India, Rahul Dravid, praised batting number three. Indian all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin referenced Game of Thrones while referring to his Indian teammate.
“Congratulations to the ‘White Walker’ of Indian cricket. He just ran there at the same pace, bowlers defensive. Phenomenal performance. I’m not sure how many of the next generation of players will play 100 Tests, it’s a huge achievement,” Ashwin said on bcci.tv.
‘A journey full of hard work, perseverance and perseverance’
: Wishes & tributes pour in like #TeamIndia congratulate the ever so brave @cheteshwar1 prior to his th Test
View the SPECIAL FEATURE #INDvAUS https://t.co/d0a2LjFyGh pic.twitter.com/lAFpNcI7SF
BCCI (@BCCI) February 16, 2023
He went on to add: “Everyone remembers the punches in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy but the two punches that stand out for me are those at Wanderers where he got his first run after the 50th ball. Over time I’ve seen a lot of people talking about the pace at which he scores but very rarely have we given him credit for hundreds of batters who come later in the order to score because they blunt the attacks. That’s one of those occasions. There’s been several times that he made 19, 20 or about fifty and made the job easier for batters who come later.”
India’s head coach Rahul Dravid, whose gritty style of play also mirrored Pujara’s Test career, with the latter being named as his successor, recalled the first time he saw Pujara batted.
Puji, the first time I saw you or played against you was in a Ranji Trophy match where you scored points and beat Karnataka. That’s become a recurring theme, I think. It’s been a pleasure watching you evolve over the past 10 years. Everyone is talking about your hard work, determination and courage. To play for that long, you need a lot of stubbornness and determination. You made it through that journey with a smile, always putting the team first. I think that’s something you should be very proud of. All the best, I hope you enjoy the five days, Dravid said.
India captain Rohit Sharma also felt a nostalgic kick as he remembered seeing the Saurashtra batsman during his U19 playing days.
“I have followed you closely from our U19 days. Have fun playing with you and now it will be another challenge for you from now on. You’re going to have to push your body a little bit, but you have the mind and the courage to do it,” he said.
“It is a great achievement, not many people achieve what you have for your country. Big congratulations for that. I know it’s taken a lot from you, from your body, to get here, but you did very well. We are very proud of you. As it is the case for any athlete, there have been many ups and downs, but you managed to get through them and that’s a good thing,” added Rohit.
Of the many Cheteshwar Pujara specials for India in whites, former Indian captain Virat Kohli singled out one as his particular favourite.
“My favorite shot will always be the hundred you got in Southampton in 2018. All the other batters were out, you stayed in and got 120 or 130 odd runs. The way you played will always be in my memory. Of all your great shots, that’s the top of the pile. Hopefully on your 100th test you get a big one for us,” Kohli said, also congratulating Pujara on another hundred.
“This is a very special day for a very special man. Congratulations Puji on your 100th test. You have had a long journey, full of hard work, perseverance, perseverance, comebacks. That is what you are known for. Wishing you all the best , enjoy the moment. It is a great event not only for you, but also for your family, the people who have supported you throughout the journey. It is a great achievement to play for India for so long,” he added up to it.
|
Sources
2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/ashwin-kohli-dravid-rohit-cheteshwar-pujara-100th-test-delhi-ind-vs-aus-8449893/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Ultra review: Cruise control
- Australia crushes Sri Lanka to make it three wins out of three
- Hokies appear to be continuing good form as hosts of Liberty, West Virginia
- Serum lactate monitoring may help predict neurological dysfunction caused by acute metabolic crisis
- Is coffee a miracle drink?Study Boasts Myriad Health Benefits… And It Can Even Protect Against COVID-19
- Chinese leader Xi to pay state visit to Iran
- Qatargas organizes NSD activities in Aspire Zone, Al Khor Community
- How much immunity do we get from COVID infection? Large study provides new clues
- Breast cancer: Radiation may not affect survival in certain patients over 65, new study suggests
- iPhone 15’s switch to USB-C confirmed in first real-world spy shots
- Tickets Atlantic Hockey Tournament Quarterfinals on sale Monday
- Belarus will join Russia if Ukraine attacks, says Lukashenko – BBC News