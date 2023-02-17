Ashwin calls him ‘white walker of Indian cricket’, Virat Kohli picks his best innings, Dravid-Rohit hits nostalgic job: Tribute to Cheteshwar Pujara ahead of 100th test

On Friday, Cheteshwar Pujara becomes just the 13th Indian player ever to play 100 test matches. The 35-year-old, who made his Test debut in 2010 against (guess what) Australia, has scored 7021 runs in 99 games for India in the game’s longest form and has built a repertoire as one of the all-time greatests in Testing .

Ahead of his 100th Test, his teammates as head coach of India, Rahul Dravid, praised batting number three. Indian all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin referenced Game of Thrones while referring to his Indian teammate.

“Congratulations to the ‘White Walker’ of Indian cricket. He just ran there at the same pace, bowlers defensive. Phenomenal performance. I’m not sure how many of the next generation of players will play 100 Tests, it’s a huge achievement,” Ashwin said on bcci.tv.

‘A journey full of hard work, perseverance and perseverance’ : Wishes & tributes pour in like #TeamIndia congratulate the ever so brave @cheteshwar1 prior to his th Test View the SPECIAL FEATURE #INDvAUS https://t.co/d0a2LjFyGh pic.twitter.com/lAFpNcI7SF BCCI (@BCCI) February 16, 2023

He went on to add: “Everyone remembers the punches in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy but the two punches that stand out for me are those at Wanderers where he got his first run after the 50th ball. Over time I’ve seen a lot of people talking about the pace at which he scores but very rarely have we given him credit for hundreds of batters who come later in the order to score because they blunt the attacks. That’s one of those occasions. There’s been several times that he made 19, 20 or about fifty and made the job easier for batters who come later.”

India’s head coach Rahul Dravid, whose gritty style of play also mirrored Pujara’s Test career, with the latter being named as his successor, recalled the first time he saw Pujara batted.

Puji, the first time I saw you or played against you was in a Ranji Trophy match where you scored points and beat Karnataka. That’s become a recurring theme, I think. It’s been a pleasure watching you evolve over the past 10 years. Everyone is talking about your hard work, determination and courage. To play for that long, you need a lot of stubbornness and determination. You made it through that journey with a smile, always putting the team first. I think that’s something you should be very proud of. All the best, I hope you enjoy the five days, Dravid said.

India captain Rohit Sharma also felt a nostalgic kick as he remembered seeing the Saurashtra batsman during his U19 playing days.

“I have followed you closely from our U19 days. Have fun playing with you and now it will be another challenge for you from now on. You’re going to have to push your body a little bit, but you have the mind and the courage to do it,” he said.

“It is a great achievement, not many people achieve what you have for your country. Big congratulations for that. I know it’s taken a lot from you, from your body, to get here, but you did very well. We are very proud of you. As it is the case for any athlete, there have been many ups and downs, but you managed to get through them and that’s a good thing,” added Rohit.

Of the many Cheteshwar Pujara specials for India in whites, former Indian captain Virat Kohli singled out one as his particular favourite.

“My favorite shot will always be the hundred you got in Southampton in 2018. All the other batters were out, you stayed in and got 120 or 130 odd runs. The way you played will always be in my memory. Of all your great shots, that’s the top of the pile. Hopefully on your 100th test you get a big one for us,” Kohli said, also congratulating Pujara on another hundred.

“This is a very special day for a very special man. Congratulations Puji on your 100th test. You have had a long journey, full of hard work, perseverance, perseverance, comebacks. That is what you are known for. Wishing you all the best , enjoy the moment. It is a great event not only for you, but also for your family, the people who have supported you throughout the journey. It is a great achievement to play for India for so long,” he added up to it.