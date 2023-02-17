Women’s tennis rolls to CSUN’s 7-0 defeat





Next game: U.C. Santa Barbara 2/20/2023 | 12:00 am UCLA Tennis-1 February. 20 (Mon) / 12:00 am U.C. Santa Barbara THE ANGELS The UCLA women’s tennis team played in two games at the Los Angeles Tennis Center for the first time since the opener, recording a 7–0 victory against CSUN. Anne Christine Lutkemeyer earned the first resounding win of her career while Ava Catanzarite , Kimmy Hans , Vanessa Ong , Sasha Vagramov And Elise Wagel each triumphed twice for the Bruins (3-2). The Matadors (3-2) sent a game to a third set, but Vagramov was victorious in a 10-point tiebreak. Catanzarite and Fangran Tian made a statement out of the gate on the second double court, dropping only one game against Sasha Turchak and Yuliia Zhytelna. The win marked the third in a row for the pair. An early stoppage of service put Ong and Vagramov in a 0-3 hole against Vitoria Solis and Cindy Ung on Court 3, but the Bruins answered big, securing six of the last seven games played to clinch the double point. The Court 1 matchup also went the distance, with No. 11 Hance and Wagle defeating Jolene Coetzee and Angela Ho 6-4. UCLA secured each of the first singles sets, with No. 82 Hance and Wagle each not dropping a game. Those also turned out to be the first to finish as Hance dispatched Coetzee 6-0, 6-1 on Court 1 and Wagle beat Tallia Harper with a 6-0, 6-2 score on 6. the first of Hance’s career. Wagle has now won six straight singles matches going back to tournament play. Kimmy Hans goes 6-0, 6-1 in her debut on the top field to make it 2-0 ??#GoBruins pic.twitter.com/WjwxnNnBpM UCLA Women’s Tennis (@uclawtennis) February 16, 2023 Lutkemeyer sealed the overall result on court 4, defeating Ho by a margin of 6-3, 6-1. Lutkemeyer has 15 team wins in the campaign. Soon after, Ong finished a 6-1, 6-3 defeat of Solis alongside on 5. No. 52 Catanzarite knocked out Turchak in the first set on court 2 before storming to a 7-5, 6-1 win that improved her singles record to 4-0 in two games. Vagramov then bounced back from a second set loss to claim a 6-4, 3-6, 1-0(4) decision over Zhytelna on court 3. The Bruins return to action Monday, February 20 when they host UC Santa Barbara. First service at LATC is scheduled at noon PT. Tennis match results

CSUN vs. UCLA

2023/02/16 in Los Angeles, CA

(Los Angeles Tennis Center) UCLA 7, CSUN 0 Singles competition 1. #82 Kimmy Hans (UCLA) def. Jolene Coetzee (CSUN) 6-0, 6-1

2. #52 Ava Catanzarite (UCLA) def. Sasha Turchak (CSUN) 7-5, 6-1

3. Sasha Vagramov (UCLA) def. Yulia Zhytelna (CSUN) 6-4, 3-6, 1-0 (10-4)

4. A. Lutkemeyer (UCLA) reports. Angela Ho (CSUN) 6-3, 6-1

5. Vanessa Ong (UCLA) def. Victoria Solis (CSUN) 6-1, 6-3

6. Elise Wagel (UCLA) def. Tallia Harper (CSUN) 6-0, 6-2 Doubles competition 1. #11 Kimmy Hans / Elise Wagel (UCLA) def. Jolene Coetzee/Angela Ho (CSUN) 6-4

2. Ava Catanzarite / Fangran Tian (UCLA) def. Sasha Turchak/Yuliia Zhytelna (CSUN) 6-1

3. Vanessa Ong / Sasha Vagramov (UCLA) def. Vitoria Solis/Cindy Ung (CSUN) 6-4 Match Notes:

CSUN 3-2

UCLA 3-2

Order of Finish: Doubles (2,3,1); Singles (1,6,4,5,2,3)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://uclabruins.com/news/2023/2/16/womens-tennis-rolls-to-7-0-defeat-of-csun.aspx

