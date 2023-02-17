Ukrainian boys already winners at Peewee hockey tournament

QUEBEC CITY (AP) Regardless of the outcome of the upcoming games, coach Evgheniy Pysarenko knows his hockey team of young Ukrainian refugees has already won.

That’s what I told them, Pysarenko said after the Ukrainian squad’s 2-0 victory over Team Romania at the Peewee International Tournament in Quebec City earlier this week.

What impresses Pysarenko about this collection of 11- and 12-year-olds cobbled together from Ukraine and neighboring countries where their families fled the Russian invasion isn’t so much the two victories they’ve already won.

Instead, it’s the stoic resilience they’ve shown mature beyond their age, he says in balancing playing a game and buffering the realities of life and death. prevent at home. Some of their fathers and friends’ fathers are in the fray; a player’s father died while fighting at the front.

In a time of crisis, this team has fulfilled Pysarenko’s vision to symbolize a message of peace and hope that he expected the boys to help the world and those who follow the tournament from afar.

The people of Ukraine send us messages, thank us, wish us good luck, whether they suffer with us or support us. It’s like a splash of color in their darkness, Pysarenko said. These children bring joy.

The Ukrainians return to the ice on Friday, when they take on the Vermont Flames Academy in a class AA elimination game. They would then need to win two more elimination matches on Saturday to advance to the Championship on Sunday.

Win or lose, the team is already scheduled to leave for Europe on Monday. Difficult as that may be, confirmation for Selects officials is that they accomplished their goal by offering the boys a brief respite from the troubles at home.

Since arriving in Quebec City in early February, the Selects have been embraced by the community. They tour the city, playing street hockey and pick-up basketball, while also enjoying a day of shopping at a sporting goods store.

Another highlight was Tuesday, when they were special guests of the Montreal Canadiens for a game against the Chicago Blackhawks. After meeting Montreal players in the morning and handing out Canadiens jerseys, the boys watched the game from a pair of suites. They received a standing ovation from the audience when shown on the video scoreboard, danced along to the music during intermissions and stuffed themselves with chocolate chip cookies.

I think at first they didn’t realize it’s all real. I think they think they’re still dreaming, said Selects assistant coach Andrii Lupandin, whose son Denys scored two goals in a 3-1 opening win of the tournament last weekend.

I think they forgot all the bad things that happen at home, and for three hours during the game, they’re just kids, finally, how they’re supposed to be and don’t think about if I’m going to hear some bombs fall on my head, he added please.

Lupandin could also forget it for a while. He and his family had been living in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, for the past two months after their home in Ukraine was decimated.

For Lupandin, this trip meant a chance to introduce his son to the same tournament he was participating in, along with Pysarenko, helping a team from Kharkiv win a championship in 1992.

Their hosts that year: the family of Sean Berube, now a successful local businessman who this time handled the diplomatic paperwork to get visas and spent about $20,000 of his own money criss-crossing Europe to put together the Selects.

If it weren’t for him, probably none of these kids would be here, Lupandin said. So for me it’s just knowing that there are still people like Sean out there and still willing to help and help with their own heart, expecting nothing in return.

It was nothing, Berube said.

We never imagined this would be so perfect, Berube said. For them to be on the red carpet with the Montreal Canadiens, I mean you could see it in their eyes. The boy’s eyes were all glowing.

The Selects playing days may not be over yet. Berube said they have already been invited to participate in a European tournament, while he deals with offers to participate in other events.

Selected striker Zahar Kovalenko called this an experience he will never forget, including playing the tournament’s opening match in front of a crowd of nearly 18,000. .

I’ve never seen many people in our game. In Ukraine, we had 20 people max, Kovalenko said of Saturday’s game as the Selects and Junior Bruins celebrated arm-in-arm before and after.

Kovalenko only knew a few of his teammates when he arrived at training camp in Romania last month, and has picked up some new friends along the way. Aside from bonding with his teammates, there’s the kid of his bat family who he now calls his brother, and friends he’s made with other teams, including the Junior Bruins who he now follows on social media.

Yes, four men. I just spoke to them. What’s your name? How long they play hockey and everything about it, Kovalenko said, referring to the Boston players. Before Canada, I knew a maximum of seven guys. And right now I have eight new friends from my team.

Kovalenko can now count some Canadiens players among them.

There you don’t know if a bomb will fall nearby, so it’s hard to be in their shoes,” said Canadien’s attacker Alex Belzile. We were happy to see them.

___

The Canadian Press contributed to this report.

___

AP Sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports