News – Table Tennis Australia





TTA is pleased to release the prospectus and discounted accommodation options for the 2023 National Championships, to be played July 2-9 at Sydney Olympic Park. We expect about 450 players (senior, youth, junior and para) to compete. This combined with all the coaches, officials, volunteers and family members should see nearly 1,000 people in total descend on Sydney for the most important TTA event of the year. PROSPECTUS

The Prospectus can be viewed by click here, which contains all the information related to the event. Please make sure you read and understand all event information. DISCOUNT ACCOMMODATION

TTA has organized discounted accommodation options with 4 hotels within walking distance of the venue. DISCOUNTED ACCOMMODATION IS OFFERED ON A FIRST COME, FIRST SERVE UNTIL SOLD OUT, UNTIL APRIL 30, 2023. ONCE DISCOUNTED ACCOMMODATION IS SOLD OUT OR PASSES BY APRIL 30, 2023 (WHICHEVER COME FIRST), DISCOUNTED ACCOMMODATION WILL NO LONGER BE AVAILABLE AND PARTICIPANTS MUST PAY FULL PRICE FOR ACCOMMODATION. TTA strongly encourages participants to take advantage of the event’s discounted accommodation options. NOVOTEL, PULLMAN, IBIS (single, double and triple rooms) – Novotel Sydney Olympic Park (590m from venue) – Pullman Hotel Sydney Olympic Park (610m from venue) – Ibis Sydney Olympic Park (770m from venue) Click here to check prices and book at Novotel, Pullman or Ibis hotels: https://www.idem.events/r/table-tennis-national-championships-fe916f99 QUEST APARTMENTS (Studio Apartment, 2 Bedroom Apartments and 3 Bedroom Apartments) – Quest Apartments Sydney Olympic Park (1 km from venue) To check prices and make reservations at Quest Sydney Olympic Park, please contact Scott Houston at [email protected] NOTE: Participants should contact your state/territory association as they can bulk book accommodation for all team members. TTA looks forward to welcoming everyone to Sydney for what will be a memorable event.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tabletennis.org.au/news/2023-national-championships/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos