Hansen scores 1,000th point, women’s basketball beats Mississippi State





Next game: at Texas A&M 2/20/2023 | 6 p.m February 20 (Mon) / 6pm bee Texas A&M COLUMBIA, Mo. Thanks to a strong 3-point shooting effort and locked-in defense, the University of Missouri women’s basketball team secured a 75-62 victory over Mississippi State at Mizzou Arena on Thursday night. For the seventh game in a row, senior forward Hayley Frank (Straford, Mo.) led the Tigers (16-10, 5-8 SEC) in scoring with 22 points, splashing home six of her 11 tries from the field. She also broke into the upper echelon of historic Mizzou scorers and passed Sandy prophet (1985–89) for 10th place on the program’s all-time scoring list. Higher guard Lauren Hansen (Long Island, New York) threw in a double-digit 20-point scoring attempt as she broke the career 1,000-point threshold with a three-pointer in the third quarter. In addition to the point total, Hansen tied Frank with six team-leading rebounds. The Tigers got a breakout freshman guard appearance Ashton Judd (West Plains, Mo.), scored a career-high 17 points on 7-of-12 shooting. After Mississippi State (18-8, 7-6) started the game with a 9-0 run and built its lead into double digits in the first quarter, Mizzou narrowed the margin to six by the end of the frame. The Tiger defense forced six steals in the first 10 minutes, while Frank earned three takeaways. Once the second quarter began, Mizzou’s offense hit its stride to outscore the Bulldogs 22-12 in that period. The Tigers shot 7-of-12 from the field with five different players recording a tally in the score column. With 3:44 left before the break, Hansen caught a pass in the low post and converted a left layup to take Mizzou’s first lead of the game, 25-23. Her bucket was part of a 7-0 run. In the middle of the second quarter scoring success, the Tigers held the Bulldogs 4:24 off the scoreboard. Mizzou extended the lead in the third quarter with an 11-0 run on three three-pointers. In the stretch, the Tigers held Mississippi State scoreless for 4:08 as Hansen and Frank contributed crucial buckets to give Mizzou the lead for good. The Tigers entered the fourth with an eight-point lead, but didn’t concede in the final period, capping the win with a combined 17 points from Frank and Hansen. The team knocked down half of its shots while staying calm at the free throw line, shooting 9-of-10 (90%) in the final minutes. The Tigers shot 46.0 percent from the field, along with a season-best 55.0 percent from long range. The Bulldogs made 44.2 percent of their field goal attempts to go on 31.3 percent of their three-pointers. NEXT ONE The Tigers headed out for their final adventure away from Columbia this season, starting with a trip to Texas A&M Monday. The first tip from College Station, Texas is scheduled for 6 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on SECN+ and KTGR. For the latest information on Mizzou Women’s Basketball, visit MUTigers.com. Follow the Tigers on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for current updates.

