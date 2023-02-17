Australia vs India second Test live scores, updates, tee time, teams, Matthew Kuhnemann debut, Travis Head recalled, pitch, news, how to watch, live stream, David Warner

Australia have won the toss and will bat first after skipper Pat Cummins confirmed some major squad changes ahead of the second test in Delhi.

Queensland spinner Matthew Kuhnemann will make his debut while Travis Head has been recalled. Marnus Labuschagne gave left-armer Kuhnemann his baggy green and becomes Australian test player number 466.

Australia are 1-50 after 16 overs, with Marnus Labuschagne (0*) and Usman Khawaja (29*) in the fold.

Warner survived an early scare, with Indian sailor Mohammad Shami pinning the southpaw on the pads in the first over.

Umpire Nitin Menon raised the dreaded finger, but the decision was reversed after Warner called for the DRS and replays showed an inside edge.

In the eighth over, Warner hit a pull shot to his elbow, leading to a lengthy delay as he was treated by team medics. The 36-year-old was in noticeable discomfort, but thankfully was able to continue his innings.

The Australian openers combined to create a 50-run partnership before Shami got the breakthrough India so desperately needed, bowling an absolute peach that saw Warner chase down to wicket-keeper Srikar Bharat.

Warner left for 15, his highest score of the series to date.

Ahead of the first ball, former Australian batsman Matthew Hayden warned that the Delhi pitch could explode later in the Test match.

Going down this lane looks like a second (or) third day wicket, Hayden said.

Muddy conditions and big plates… I think this wicket could explode on day three.

Dusty, dry and it starts spinning.

Mitchell Starc and Cameron Green were unable to recover from injury in time, while Scott Boland was dropped meaning Australia go into the game with three spinners and Cummins to bowl.

Matthew Renshaw was suspended after his dismal performance in the first Test.

Head was a shocking omission from the first side, despite being ranked No. 4 in the ICC rankings and being one of Australia’s best performers in the past year.

Kuhnemann, meanwhile, succeeds Todd Murphy as the series’ second debutant. He has played 13 first-class matches and has 35 wickets at an average of 34.80. He was the leading wicket taker among the spinners in the Sheffield Shield in 2021/22.

His selection is a major blow to the future of Ashton Agars Test, who was picked in the side ahead of Kuhnemann.

< style="display:block;padding-top:133.3333%"/> Matthew Kuhnemann makes his testing debut Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, Warner kept his spot despite suspicions about the future.

I am not a selector. “I don’t think they’ve had a meeting, but I’m sure Davey will be there,” Cummins said Thursday.

You saw this year at the Boxing Day Test when he put pressure on the opposition again, he’s pretty hard to beat. You don’t get that many good balls, so he knows that. “I’m sure that’s part of his plan,” Cummins said.

He scored really well here. Even in the run-up I thought he was fantastic.

I know there’s a lot of talk about spin bowling down the middle, but with that new ball sometimes it’s also the hardest time to hit.

Veteran cricket reporter Robert Craddock, however, said tough talks lay ahead if Warner failed again.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> Cummins was tight-lipped about Aus squad | 02:16

Warner looks likely to be retained for the Delhi Test and for all his struggles apart from his recent double century in Melbourne, that would be a fair decision given his exceptional overall record for Australia, he wrote in The Australian.

If he fails this test, Warner will probably get another test.

Tough talks are lurking, but Australia is willing to send Warner on a farewell Ashes tour this year and he won’t be suspended without deepest consideration.

Australian legend Allan Border, meanwhile, called on tourists to go out with three fast men at the expense of first Test hero Todd Murphy.

We tend to look at the pitches spinning, let’s go with some spinners, Border said on SEN.

I think we should go the other way, go with our strengths with the fast bowlers and bowl to certain plans for their batsmen. Subtle change in tactics, go with the three quickies and the one spinner. That formula has generally worked well for us.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> Oh-oh, Joe! Root’s reverse scoop fails | 00:59

If we’ve done well in India in the past, McGrath and Kasprowicz and Jason Gillespie, fast bowlers, have done very well for us. And based on that, our hitters did a good job putting in a decent sort of score. You can’t win games like we did in the first test match.

Well done to young (Todd) Murphy, it’s going to be a tough decision to let him out, I know the wicket is going to turn but I think the formula for us to be successful is three quickies and one spinner.

Work really hard on your field positions Just bowl from stump to stump and be ruthless with those kinds of tactics. I think that’s going to be better for us than trying to beat them with spin, we’ve tried that forever and ever, and it hasn’t worked.

That formula just doesn’t work for me, and we need to go back to what does work and that is with the quickies.

The second test starts at 3 p.m.

AUSTRALIAN XI

David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (c), Matthew Kuhnemann, Todd Murphy, Nathan Lyon

INDIAN XI

Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (WK), Ravi Jadeja, Ravi Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

