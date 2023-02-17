Is there a Thursday night football game tonight? XFL Schedule, TV Channels for Week 1





The 2023 XFL season is about to begin and football fans everywhere are getting excited about the newest start-up league in the spring. Usually, there is a six-month window between the end of the Super Bowl and the start of the NFL preseason when live football games are hard to come by. The USFL narrowed that gap last year and in 2023 the XFL will make sure there is no gap at all. MORE: Watch the XFL with fuboTV (Free Trial) The XFL’s season begins less than a week after the Chiefs’ victory in Super Bowl 57, giving fans just a little time to familiarize themselves with the league’s rosters, rules and broadcast schedules for 2023. That will certainly leave fans asking a big question. Does the XFL play on Thursday evenings, and also this week? Here’s what you need to know about the XFL’s Thursday night football schedule and the league’s full schedule for the first week of play. MORE: Complete results, players selected in the 2023 XFL Draft Is there a Thursday night football game tonight? There willIt should NOT be a Thursday night game to kick-start the XFL’s 2023 season. While the league occasionally plays games on Thursdays, it plans to kick off the season at 3PM ET on Saturday, February 18th. In fact, this will be the seventh week in a row that no professional football match will be broadcast on Thursday evening. The last was played on December 29, 2022, when the Cowboys defeated the depleted Joshua Dobbs-led Titans 27-13. The XFL will soon change that, offering fans an occasional Thursday night oasis in the midst of the NFL’s six-month offseason. MORE: Full schedule, dates, times for 2023 XFL games XFL Schedule Week 1 The opening week of the XFL season sees four games played over a two-day period. Here’s a look at the matchups that will take place on Saturday and Sunday. Week 1 Saturday February 18 Game Kick-off time (ET) TV channel Live stream Vegas Vipers at Arlington Renegades 3 p.m ABC ESPN+, fuboTV Orlando Guardians at Houston Roughnecks 8:30 in the evening ESPN/FX ESPN+, fuboTV Sunday February 19 Game Kick-off time (ET) TV channel Live stream St Louis Battlehawks at San Antonio Brahmas 3 p.m ABC ESPN+, fuboTV Seattle Sea Dragons at DC Defenders 8 p.m ESPN ESPN+, fuboTV Click here to see the full 10-week schedule for the 2023 XFL season. XFL Thursday Night Football Schedule 2023 The XFL plans to broadcast two Thursday night games during the 2023 season, both featuring the Seattle Sea Dragons. They are as follows: Week Date matchup Kick-off time (ET) Channel Live stream 2 February 23 St. Louis BattleHawks at Seattle Sea Dragons 9 p.m. ET FX ESPN+, fuboTV 5 March 16 Houston Roughnecks at Seattle Sea Dragons 9 p.m. ET FX ESPN+, fuboTV It’s not clear if the XFL will move any of its other games to Thursdays during the season. However, the league has at least one game on Monday night. This is scheduled for week 6.

