Sports
Women’s tennis heading back to Texas Tech, Kansas, Arizona
SANTA BARBARA, California (February 16, 2023) — The UC Santa Barbara women’s tennis team hasn’t shied away from a challenge this season and that won’t change this weekend as the Gauchos head to Kansas for showdowns against a trio of Power Five opponents: Texas Tech, Kansas and Arizona.
UCSB takes on the Red Raiders on Friday at 11 AM Pacific and plays the doubles portion of their game with the Jayhawks the same day at 3 PM Pacific. The game against Kansas wraps up Saturday morning, with singles action starting at 9:15 a.m. Pacific Time. The Gauchos’ weekend ends Saturday at 12:30 Pacific in their game against Arizona. All three games will be played at the Jayhawks Tennis Center in Kansas.
DETAILS
Match 6
Friday February 17 | 11 a.m. PT
UC Santa Barbara (1-3, 1-0 Big West) vs. Texas Tech (4-2, 0-0 Big 12)
Jayhawks Tennis Center | Lawrence, can.
Live stream | Live statistics
Match 7
Doubles February 17 | 3 p.m. PT
Singles February 18 | 9:15 a.m. PT
UC Santa Barbara (1-4, 1-0 Big West) at Kansas (2-1, 0-0 Big 12)
Jayhawks Tennis Center | Lawrence, can.
Live stream | Live statistics
Match 8
Saturday February 18 | 12:30 p.m. PT
UC Santa Barbara (1-4, 1-0 Big West) vs. Arizona (8-1, 0-0 Pac-12)
Jayhawks Tennis Center | Lawrence, can.
Live stream | Live statistics
HISTORY
The last time the Gauchos and Jayhawks shared a tennis court, UCSB turned in one of the most memorable performances in program history, coming from a 3-0 deficit to knock Kansas out of the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Shakhnoza Khatamova and Kira Reuter both scored crucial three-set victories as part of that comeback.
Speaking of Reuter, the Brit will face her old team on Friday. After moving from Texas Tech, the senior helped the Gauchos to their first victory over the Red Raiders last season, earning the double as part of a 5-2 UCSB win.
The Gauchos also won their last game against Arizona, albeit a few seasons further into the past. UCSB last played the Wildcats in 2018, winning the game 4-0 in Tuscon.
LAST TIME OFF
The Gauchos played their first home game of the season last week, welcoming No. 24 USC to the Arnhold Tennis Center. UCSB was as understaffed as they were all season, with only four available players, but those four made for entertaining, competitive tennis before eventually falling 7-0.
ABOUT THE GAUCHOS
Grid | Scheme
Overall record: 1-4
Big West: 1-0
Home: 0-1
Out: 1-2
Neutral: 0-1
Against ranked opponents: 0-4
ITA ranking: N/A
Stripe: L4
ABOUT THE RED RAIDERS
Schedule | Scheme | Statistics
Overall record: 5-2
Pac-12: 0-0
Home: 4-0
Out: 0-1
Neutral: 1-1
Against ranked opponents: 0-1
ITA ranking: 24
Stripe: L1
ABOUT THE JAYHAWKS
Schedule | Scheme | Statistics
Overall record: 2-1
Big 12: 0-0
Home: 1-0
Out: 1-1
Neutral: 0-0
Against ranked opponents: 0-1
ITA ranking: N/A
Stripe: W1
ABOUT THE WILD CATS
Schedule | Scheme | Statistics
Overall record: 8-1
Pac-12: 0-0
Home: 6-0
Out: 2-0
Neutral: 0-1
Against ranked opponents: 0-1
ITA ranking: N/A
Stripe: W5
NEXT ONE
The Gauchos get a break from traveling after this weekend, but no break from the Power Five. UCSB’s next three games are against Mississippi State on February 24, Oregon on February 26, and No. 21 Oklahoma State on March 3, all at the Arnhold Tennis Center. The first meals are set at 1:00 PM, 11:00 AM, and 1:30 PM, respectively.
RANKS UP
The Intercollegiate Tennis Association released its latest player rankings on Feb. 8, and Amelia Honer and Kira from UC Santa Barbara are both in attendance. After not starting the season in the rankings, the duo rocketed to 13th placee in the national doubles after knocking out two top-15 opponents en route to a 3-0 record in four games. Honer also moved up in singles, from No. 49 to No. 43 after her undefeated start to the season.
HONER WINS SECOND CONSEQUENTIAL WEEKLY AWARD (FEBRUARY 1)
Amelia Honer won her second consecutive and fourth career Big West Player of the Week award following her undefeated weekend at the Auburn Regional of the ITA Kickoff Weekend. Against No. 15 Auburn, Honer combined with Kira Reuter to beat the nation’s No. 10e-ranked doubles partnership, and then beat the 43ed-ranked singles player. The following day, Honer again faced nationally ranked opponents in singles and doubles against No. 19 Arizona State, but neither match ended.
HONER NAMED BIG WEST PLAYER OF THE WEEK (JANUARY 25)
Sophomore Amelia Honer was named Big West Player of the Week after going undefeated on the top doubles and singles courts in UC Santa Barbara’s doubles matches against UC Davis and No. 12 Cal. Honer and teammate Kira Reuter combined to take down the 15e-ranked doubles partnership in the country, 6-1, in an impressive performance against the Golden Bears at Berkeley. This is Honer’s third time receiving the award.
GAUCHOS FOCUSED ON MORE SILVERWARE
After a 2022 season for the history books, UC Santa Barbara looks set to continue in 2023 as the Gauchos pursue their third straight Big West Championship and another NCAA Tournament appearance. UCSB has not lost a conference game since 2019, winning individual awards from The Big West in each of the past two seasons. Two-time Big West Player of the Year Shakhnoza Khatamova will play a key role in the Gauchos’ title defense under two-time Big West Coach of the Year Simon Thibodeau, as will the last two Big West Freshman of the Year honorees: Amelia Honer (2022 ) and Camille Kiss (2021). Honer starts this season as the 49eranked singles player in the country.
AUTUMN SUMMARY
The Gauchos’ fall schedule included three individual tournaments, culminating in the ITA Southwest Regional Championship in San Diego. In the second round, Amelia Honer did something Gaucho hadn’t done before: she defeated the top ranked singles player in the country, USC’s Eryn Cayetano. Honer went all the way to the quarterfinals of that tournament.
BREAKDOWN OF THE ROSTER
This season’s squad consists of three seniors, a junior, a sophomore, and a pair of freshmen. Shakhnoza Khatamova is the most experienced and long-lived Gaucho. She is entering her fifth season of collegiate tennis and her fourth at UCSB following her transfer from San Diego State. Fellow seniors Marta Gonzalez-Ballbe and Kira Reuter also arrived in Santa Barbara via transfer, from NC State and Texas Tech, respectively. The two newcomers are Valentina Khrebtova, from Antwerp, Belgium and Calissa Dellabarca, from Albuquerque, New Mexico.
