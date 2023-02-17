Landon rallies to beat Bullis in shootout, claim IAC hockey crown





Comment on this story Remark Landon goaltender Philip Sears had been preparing for moments like Thursday night’s Interstate Athletic Conference hockey finals at Rockville Ice Arena. The senior spent hours working on his technique in shootouts last season. And the Bears spent the last few minutes of Wednesday practice working on their shooting skills, in case the championship game vs. Bullis needed the extra session. The extra work paid off. Reid Pehrkon, Arthur Smink and Owen Calderone scored goals in the shootout and Sears made a decisive final save to seal a 3-2 win. After Sears’ save, players threw helmets and gloves into the air before climbing the boards and celebrating with a black-clad student section. I’ve done [shootout drills] For years, and last year I didn’t play much on the varsity team, so I had a lot of time to work on my shootouts and just practice everything, Sears said. The past year and our new goalkeeper coach have prepared me for this moment. From a foster family to a basketball family: Jose Fudd’s journey The win brought some redemption to the Bears (7-1-3), who lost last year’s final to St. Albans in a shootout. It also completed a season-long quest to honor the memory of Mark Butler, a Bears assistant coach who passed away in May after a sudden illness. Butler and freshman coach Alex Parker worked closely together on the bench at Wootton and for the Montgomery Blue Devils club team before Parker was named Landon job last spring. Butler went with him. Butler’s philosophies have played a large part in Parker’s own life as a coach and mentor to young players. He always preached that the little things matter, a tearful Parker said after the win. There were a few moments where we kind of got away from that in the beginning of the game, but the way we played the second half of the second, the third and extra time, it’s all because of that structure, and everybody called into that mindset . Butler always talked about adversity and how you handle it and keep your head down and grind, said Smink, who also played for Butler at the club level. The Bears certainly suffered a setback on Thursday after Bullis (4-4-3) took a 2-0 lead halfway through the second period. Landon answered with goals from sophomore Pehrkon and senior Sebby Kenary. A scoreless third period and overtime set the stage for the shootout. The Bears honored Butlers’ memory by presenting one player with the Top Gun award after each win. The award intertwines the school’s values ​​of honor, bravery and dedication with those of the Marine Corps, marking Butler’s 26-year career as a pilot and officer. Senior Quinn Farland who played under Butler at the club level was awarded the Top Gun award in the victory over Bullis. Coach Butler was with us today. I definitely felt his presence, Farland said.

