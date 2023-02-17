Australian cricketer Steve Smith getting closer to playing cricket in New York





Steve Smith could soon play cricket in his favorite city of New York after New South Wales signed an exchange and development program with Major League Cricket to be played in July. While Ashe’s commitments now allow Smith to play in the MLC this season, other players from NSW are likely to join MLC, another franchise-model T20 league.

I think the odds will be brilliant for all our players, Lee Germon, CEO of Cricket NSW, said ahead of Friday’s official announcement. Steve has made absolutely no secret of his love for New York, but there are also two or three other players I’ve spoken to who would love to play cricket in the United States. We’re looking at every opportunity we can to grow the game, develop the game and promote the game and I think we saw Steve come back this year to play with the Sixers and the BBL the impact he had , he said. Smith has a particular fondness for New York and has been visiting the city since 2015. In 2017, Smith announced his engagement to his wife Dani in New York. My wife and I just love it a lot, Smith said. We like the lifestyle, the speed of the city. We have quite a few friends there now, he told the Sydney Morning Herald. I can move around and live a little normal life. It’s a nice place where you can just go and forget about everything else. There is just so much to do there. I like the option of living the fast paced life, but you can still chill out if you want to. It’s just a cool city. Smith had also said that ending his career while playing in New York is one of the possibilities. My wife is currently still there. It’s definitely something we’ve been looking for. I’m getting a bit older now, and certainly closer to the end of my career than the beginning. So yeah, just wait. I mean, yes, that’s obvious [T20] leagues popping up around the world now, and I think you’ll probably see more players going down that path at the end of their careers, so it’s potentially something I’ll be looking at in the future, Smith said. There’s no reason cricket can’t work in the US, I wouldn’t think, Smith said.

