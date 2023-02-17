Sports
Nick Saban may regain the throne of college football after Kirby Smart is hired
The torch is in the hands of Kirby Smart, the reign of power transferred. The only question that remains is how long he will hold the sceptre.
Smart wins like the best coach in college football. The boss of Georgia motivates and develops like the best coach of a college football player. His recruiting machine is buzzing continuously and he recently armed the transfer portal.
After years as the wingman of Overlord Nick Saban, the understudy went off on his own and methodically usurped the throne.
Georgia became the first back-to-back sports champion in January since Alabama’s 2011-2012 teams achieved the feat. A historic three-peat would cement Saban’s Crimson Tide as a fading object in Smart’s rearview mirror.
But watch out for the pit looming for Georgia, a snare created by the dual exits of its star quarterback and offensive architect.
The Baltimore Ravens hired Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken on Tuesday, completing a long-anticipated departure that telegraphed Monken ahead of the national championship game when he described himself as a bum.
Smart, prepared for the transition, quickly promoted analyst Mike Bobo to offensive coordinator.
Renting Smarts was easy, maybe too easy. Unimaginative, at least.
Bobo, the 48-year-old former Georgia quarterback, is an SEC mainstay, established recruiter, and polished quarterback developer.
But this appointment is as bland as Smart’s appointment of Monken was daring.
The highlight of Bobo’s career took place ten years ago when he worked for Mark Richt. More recently, he failed to get South Carolina going in his lone season as offensive coordinator in 2020, and was fired after one season in that role at Auburn.
Even as Georgia looks to a future full of talent, other programs have gone off course following the combination of losing a standout quarterback and prized offensive spirit.
Clemson’s offense lost its way after quarterback Trevor Lawrence and coordinator Tony Elliott left after the 2020 season, the Tigers’ last appearance in the College Football Playoff.
The exodus of once-in-a-generation quarterback Joe Burrow and chief offensive engineer Joe Brady brought down Ed Orgeron at LSU.
Cam Newton flourished in Gus Malzahn’s attack. Then Newton left, Malzahn left a year later, and Gene Chizik’s tenure, like Orgerons, ran aground for two seasons after winning a national championship.
Monken’s departure is neither surprising nor unique. Ten SEC programs installed new offensive coordinators this offseason. Such hires are especially important for a coach trained in defense, like Smart or Saban or Orgeron or Chizik for that matter.
Let me be clear: Smart is in no danger of duplicating Chizik’s fizzle or falling into an Orgeron-sized abyss. His program is firmly on track. Even before Monken and Bennett came along, Smart had elevated Georgia to the elite. Slim is too good a recruiter, developer, and defensive schemer for Georgia to fall into mediocrity.
But enduring the loss of supports like a Heisman Trophy finalist quarterback and a bracing offensive coordinator is rarely as easy as Saban made it seem.
Saban took teams to either the BCS National Championship or the College Football Playoff with seven different offensive coordinators and eight quarterbacks.
Saban’s offensive coordinator hires ranged from former head coaches he scrapped Lane Kiffin, Steve Sarkisian and Bill O’Brien to Jim McElwain, whose only FBS coordinator experience before Alabama was a lone season orchestrating the Fresno States offense.
Saban rarely promotes from within.
Smart’s hiring of Monken reflects more of a move Saban would make than his promotion of Bobo.
This appointment is more like Smart’s first installment of Jim Chaney, a proven veteran whose best days were behind him, or his promotion of James Coley after Chaney left.
Coley was unsuccessful, and as 2020 began, Smart needed a hiring that would jump-start Georgia’s mediocre offense and turn the Bulldogs from a heavy-hitter struggling to reach peak to an unstoppable strength that reflects his deep cache of talent.
Monken, an Air Raid disciple from Mike Gundy’s coaching tree, didn’t exactly scream Georgia football. That’s what made Smart’s choice so fearless.
Monken combined Georgia’s bullying with a more pass-friendly approach, especially after Bennett developed and grew into his system.
In 2022, Georgia’s offensive was one of the best units in the country and the most balanced. The Bulldogs were the only team to rank in the top 10 nationally in rushing and passing. A good system combined with a ton of talent helped the cause, but Monken also proved to be a brilliant play-caller who used moves and shifts to manipulate defenses and send playmakers into space.
An optimistic view of Bobo’s loan is that he spent last season as an offensive assistant, so this promotion brings systemic retention. Additionally, in 2017 Colorado State produced one of its best offenses ever with Bobo as coach, and under Richt, Bobo was instrumental in developing some of Georgia’s top quarterbacks.
That record should not be ignored as Georgia prepares to elevate veteran backup Carson Beck as a starter.
The pessimistic view of this appointment is the reality that Bobo’s career has been on a downward arc since 2017.
This switch from quarterback and coordinator marks Smart’s final test.
How indispensable were Bennett and Monken really?
All Smart needs to do to complete his power heist is prove he can hire just like the best coach of a college football player and make transitions in prominent parts of his program.
Blake Toppmeyeris an SEC columnist for the USA TODAY Network. Mail him to[email protected]and follow him on Twitter@btoppmeyer.
|
