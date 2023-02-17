Tennis vs. pickleball players: can they just find fault or serve up some love?





A crowd of enthusiastic local pickleball and tennis players gathered Thursday night at the Evanston Ecology Center to add their voices to an increasingly complicated debate over which spaces should be used for the two sports. < slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> Evanston Community Tennis Association president Debbie Cassell speaks to a packed crowd at Thursday’s Parks and Recreation Board meeting. Credit: Duncan Agnew In October 2022, a group of residents showed up for a Parks and Recreation Board meeting asking the city to build dedicated, permanent pickleball fields in local parks. But their seemingly simple request has sparked debate among Evanston’s tennis and pickleball communities. Can the two sports live together in harmony? Or does adding more courts of one take away from the other? I just don’t understand why, simply because there is another racquet sport, that tennis courts should be used for pickleball. Pickleball can be placed on any kind of paved surface, asphalt, cement, local tennis player Jennifer Roberts said at the latest meeting of the Parks and Recreation Board on Thursday, Feb. 16. I don’t understand why it has to be tennis or pickleball because there are other ways you can play pickleball. This debate has surfaced recently as the City Council allocated about half a million dollars this year to rebuild tennis courts, many of which are dilapidated or even unusable. The Council’s decision provides funding for the city to resurface 14 courts in Bent Park, Burnham Shores, James Park and the Robert Crown Community Center. Following the October meeting, the Parks and Recreation Board held a special January meeting with both tennis and pickleball players, where the board reached a preliminary decision and recommended the following actions: Create a special pickleball complex in Bent Park (where all tennis courts would be converted to pickleball courts)

Renew the tennis courts at Burnham Shores for tennis use only

Turn one tennis court into two pickleball courts in James Park

Turn two tennis courts into four pickleball courts at Robert Crown (the only venue with lighting for nighttime play) Thursday’s meeting is the first of two to collect public feedback. Another will take place at the Parks and Recreation Board meeting in March, and the board doesn’t expect to make a decision on resurfacing and court conversion until April. Some residents in the crowd who live near Bent Park and Robert Crown expressed concern about excessive noise from playing pickleball. Parks and Recreation Director Audrey Thompson and board chairman Robert Bush said they are considering the possibility of a proper investigation into the impact pickleball could have on neighbors. As a possible solution, pickleball player Jeri Dahlman encouraged the board to consider the possibility of a sound-dampening fence that could go over the fences around pickleball courts in Evanston. < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:75%"/> < slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> Parks and Recreation Director Audrey Thompson addresses residents at Thursdays meeting. Credit: Duncan Agnew < slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> Pickleball players deserve to play on pickleball courts with proper markings, net height and lighting, and that means we can’t just be on tennis courts, said Jeri Dahlman. Credit: Duncan Agnew City officials also plan to reach out to neighbors of Bent Park and Robert Crown for more feedback, Thompson said. I joined the Y a year and a half ago. We had two [pickleball] courts available at the Y. We had six people on the mailing list, Michael Olsavsky said Thursday. Today that list is now 145 people. You can only see the tip of the iceberg. This is just getting bigger and bigger because it’s more than just a sport. It’s a social activity. However, Thompson and Bush stressed that they only have City Council funding to revive tennis courts or convert them into pickleball courts. As a result, they urged people to go to city council and advocate for more money for their respective sports. The previous park and recreation board had also asked the city council to investigate pickleball facilities, but no action was taken on that request, according to Thompson. The department understood that pickleball was coming, but the study was not approved by the city council, Thompson said. And we’re in this predicament now because we haven’t planned. We do not have.

