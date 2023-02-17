Hockey team get great goaltending and spread score to make playoff push

As the regular season draws to a close, the Newtown-New Fairfield co-op hockey team tries to find its stride and enter the Division III State Tournament. The Nighthawks won two of three games to improve to 7-10 overall and needed one win in their final three games of the regular season to qualify for the postseason.

The Nighthawks defeated the visiting Housatonic co-op 2-1 at the Danbury Ice Arena on February 8. Ryan Anderson had a goal and assisted Jack Albano’s first varsity net finder, the game winner. Patrick Moody and Meghan DeBellis each had an assist.

Goalkeeper Chris Liguori had 15 saves on 16 shots before leaving with an injury. Max Browne was called up and stopped all 17 shots he faced to seal the win.

Newtown-New Fairfield hosted Masuk of Monroe in Danbury on February 11. The Panthers’ powerful attack put the visitors ahead 4-0. Alex Schmidt reached the offensive zone with speed and ripped a shot over the shoulder of the Masuk goaltender to put the Hawks on the board, but the Panthers used a quick sweep to end the first period with a 5-1 lead.

Browne fought (10 saves on 15 shots) and was relieved by Garrett McCollam to start the second period. McCollam threw himself on some rebounds in an attempt to slow down the offense, but penalties led to two of Masuk’s three power play goals and a 7-1 lead over two periods.

Schmidt had an unassisted goal, but Masuk responded with another goal to top the score. McCollam was solid, stopping 19 of 22 shots, making some good saves off Masuk’s topline. The Hawks were a bit understaffed, not only in terms of manpower on the ice with those penalties, but also on the bench, and couldn’t keep up with the Masuk 14-win lineup.

This was the Nighthawks fundraising game in honor of Collin George Whitmore, who passed away suddenly in 2016 at age 8 from a condition known as arteriovenous malformation (AVM). Over the years, the Newtown hockey program has supported the Collin George Whitmore Foundation, established in an effort to raise awareness of AVM, provide financial support for AVM research, and provide financial assistance for individuals to participate in youth hockey and golf programs (visit collingwhitmore.org for information).

The Newtown-New Fairfield co-op had a make-up game against New York’s Fox Lane two days later, and the Hawks bounced back in the win column as the Hawks split the score between the lineup, eight players scoring a goal each en route to an 8- 3 triumph.

Schmidt had a goal and two assists; Gio Cucco, Cam Gouveia, Blake Ballard and Gavin Mone each had a goal and an assist; and Anderson, Quinn Harris and Eddie Faircloth all lit the lamp. Evan Kliczewski scored two assists and Ashton Albert, Antonio DiBiase, DeBellis and Adrian Wadhawa each recorded an assist. McCollam made 31 saves on 34 shots.

After Thursday’s scheduled visit to Mt Everett of Massachusetts, the Nighthawks will record Bethel-Brookfield-Danbury on Tuesday, February 21 at 3:15 p.m. in a slope on familiar ice in Danbury. The Hawks close the regular slate at Shepaug-Litchfield-Thomaston-Nonnewaug at Washington’s Frederick Gunn School rink on Friday, February 24 at 8:30 p.m. Newtown-New Fairfield previously lost a nail biter 2-1 overtime when these teams went head to head in Danbury.

On the junior varsity ice, the Newtown-New Fairfield skaters traveled to Washington on February 10 to face the Shepaug Spartans and earned a 7–1 victory. Defender Andrew Sanchez led the way by scoring a hat-trick and adding an extra goal for good measure. Sanchez took the lead after just a few minutes of play and scored early on. He was assisted on three of the four by Patrick Moody.

Also scoring for the Hawks were Albano, Jackson Mollison and Jared Ku who ended the night with a late score. Jake DeBellis recorded two assists and Atilla Balla added one assist. Even the goaltender came on the attack as Browne had an assist.

Browne started in goal and Garrett McCollam finished in a designed plan. Neither was regularly tested with the boys combining to stop 13 of 14 shots; the Hawks outsprinted the Spartans 4414 to improve to 2-4-1 with a few games left.

Jack Albano is skating with the puck in action at the Danbury Ice Arena this winter. Albano scored his first varsity goal in an 8-3 win at Fox Lane of New York, in Danbury, on February 13. Bee Photos, Hutchison

Quinn Harris and the Hawks make a season-ending playoff push.

Gio Cucco is skating with the puck at the Danbury Ice Arena this season. Cucco scored on January 18 in a 2–1 overtime loss to the Shepaug Co-op. Bee Photos, Hutchison