Bright blue Hardwicke Bay A-frame house a holiday home like no other





Holiday homes can be found all over SA’s Yorke Peninsula, but you’ll be hard pressed to find another one in Hardwicke Bay. Built in the 1970s, the A-frame house at 45 Southshore Rd certainly stands out thanks to its bright blue exterior. Known as Bluemuda: Triangle by the Sea on Airbnb, the three-bedroom home has hit the market with a price list of $710,000 to $730,000. MORE NEWS Why an Adelaide unit block sold $180,000 above auction reserve Borrowing capacity crash: SA buyers take a whopping $160,000 hit How many real estate prices are tipped to fall this year Sales agent Toby Shipway, of Bruse Real Estate, said the seller had used the renovated property as a holiday home and rental during the four years they owned it. The owner has two young boys who go there regularly, he said. But he’s also had it on Airbnb, getting about $400 a night, so there’s a good chance of making some really good money on it. The property covers 290 square meters and includes the three-story A-frame house; a fixed caravan with a queen size bed and a single bed; and a large barn currently furnished with a football and basketball court with net, table tennis table and pool table. Two bedrooms, a shared bathroom and a living room make up the fully renovated ground floor homes. The second level is dedicated to the main kitchen, living and dining area, which opens onto a large wrap-around deck with a built-in BBQ and panoramic ocean views. The top floor is a loft bedroom with two trundle beds. While the house is impressive, the backyard is the standout feature. Mr Shipway said the seller was a passionate landscape gardener so a lot of effort had gone into the entertainment area of ​​the property and the outdoor bathroom complete with a shower and bath. It would be fair to say this is a very unusual trait, he said. The position of the house means that the ocean view is undeveloped, while the beach directly in front is accessible by 4WD.

