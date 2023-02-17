Live Cricket Score – India vs Australia, 2nd Test, Day 1 | Cricbuzz.com

Sports
SMG include CAP in the 100 Tests club
50 stands between Khawaja and Handscomb
Excellent cooperation...Australia’s third such score on the day. Not huge, but substantial considering India knows they have to hit last here. It wasn’t hard to hit, especially with the older ball, both Khawaja and Handscomb have been able to defend themselves from the crease. No demons yet, but it will deteriorate as the test match progresses.
But Australia is still going over 3.5 rpo and Jadeja and Axar haven’t been able to give Rohit enough control. The borders keep coming and Khawaja keeps sweeping back,
Axar on the attack
… after 35 overs. Another partnership is developing for Australia. Peter Handscomb has hit three boundaries in his first 20 balls and Rohit Sharma has a few boundary riders in place. Runs are expensive. Can Australia build here?
And head falls…
Rohit reaps the benefits of keeping the pacemaker on from one end after lunch. Too close to play the smash, but Head goes with his instincts and goes to second slip where Rahul makes a sharp catch. Shami has been a bit expensive, but that’s second wicket for him.
Focus on head
Ashwin will continue his spell this side of the lunch hour. And he will have two left-handers to bowl against. The focus will be on Head, his footwork and whether he can find a way to launch a calculated counter, the kind that has seen him rise to No. 4 in the Test rankings.
There’s a glimpse of what he can do when he steps out and launches Ashwin overhead for a six.
***
Siraj and Ashwin to kick-start proceedings in the second session… Australia scored quickly, which was great. But they will also need to add some volume to their total. Head and Khawaja can do that!
Khawaja survives and reaches 50 before lunch
It’s almost 91 for 4 when Khawaja misses a flick to a Jadeja ball and is declared LBW. He looks and escapes because the ball was thrown just outside the leg stump. Big breakout for him as he completes an important half-century. 94/3 for them at lunch.
Ashwin gets Labuschagne and Smith in an over
Great bowling and India roars back. Australia appeared to be attacking India’s spin bait, but it comes right back. First, Labuschagne is trapped around the wicket corner from that point. Ashwin gets the ball to break back into Marnus to beat his defense. India review and Marnus is distraught.
Two balls later, Ashwin gets the other big fish with one going straight from a similar spot. Smith gets kudos and KS Bharat takes an excellent low catch.
Steve Smith has 2 ducks in Test cricket v India. R. Ashwin fired Smith on both occasions
06:18 • 02 February 2023
Australia almost scored 4 runs to the over
They have tried their luck but the last 15 minutes have seen more positive cricket from Australia. Khawaja forces Ashwin to rethink his plans. There has been a reverse sweep and a conventional sweep. The off spinner has gone over the wicket and kept the long off back.
On the other hand, Marnus has walked in and hit three boundaries (just one coincidentally). In a statement shot, he stepped out for the first ball he encountered from Ashwin and dragged it down the middle of the wicket for four.
What an interesting test match. The ball starts to spin and Australia shows some intention. Good game.
05:36 • 02 February 2023
WICKET: Warner’s troubled stay ends
And it’s that round corner of the wicket that gets it again. Shami returns for a second spell after the drinking break and gets this to straighten out a bit of length. Warner worries about whoever fires back, whoever brought him to Nagpur and whoever almost brought him here in the first over. So he eventually plays within the line and feathers it to the keeper.
Ashwin against Khawaja
Ashwin was immediately on the money. Drift, dip and some turns on offer and he keeps Khawaja guessing, even pushing him back into the crease. Khawaja counters by getting out and hitting a clean over long-off for a six. Sounding things.
Siraj’s short-ball trick
Dinesh Karthik, on the air, explains why the short ball trick is an excellent trick in Delhi. The ball lands in strange places and that explains why both openers have handled it nicely.
Siraj’s has to be one of the best spells bowled by an Indian pacer on Day 1 of a home test match. Too bad you don’t have a wicket yet.
5:01 a.m. • February 02, 2023
A treatment for Warner
It was a rocky start for Warner, who can be argued has pretty much kept his place in the XI. It took him 21 balls to get off the goal line and the 22nd is a slippery short from Siraj which he has on the inside edge on his elbow. The physio comes out and adds an extra layer of tape.
Six overs done, Ashwin on the attack
Shami didn’t quite get into his rhythm during that period after that early cry for LBW. A handful of deliveries sprayed down the leg side gave Australia 18 runs after the first three overs. Siraj was tight from that other end, bowling fast off-cutters at the LHB. Only 1 run in the next three overs before Ashwin came in.
Inside edge saves Warner
Shami bowls smothering from around the stumps. It pings Warner on his pads and Nitin Menon raises his finger. Warner reviews right away and Ultra Edge tells us why. He has it from within.
It swings!
***
This should be a better battlefield, especially on the first day. Over to Warner and Khawaja! Here we go…
Toss – Australian bat; Kuhnemann debuts, Head returns
Pat Cummins calls well again and Australia takes the lead. The big news is that neither Green nor Starc are fit to play and Australia will start with just one fast bowler and only four frontline bowlers. Australia last played with just a loner in the Chittagong Test in 2017.
India’s team is more straight forward. The fit Shreyas Iyer replaces Suryakumar Yadav.
Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Todd Murphy, Nathan Lyon, Matthew Kuhnemann
India (Play XI): Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj
‘Pitch looks tougher than the one in Nagpur’: Manjrekar
However, Matthew Hayden believes it already looks like a Day 2, or even a Day 3 pitch. Confirmed news: Matt Kuhnemann will make his debut. Marnus Labuschagne gave him his baggy green.
A left arm spinner for Australia?
They missed one in Nagpur where they needed a bowler to test both sides of the bat and a slow orthodox left arm is almost mandatory to play in these conditions. However, it seems that it may not be the left arm spinner they traveled with 20 days ago, but the new one they flew over after the defeat at Nagpur…
03:18 • 02 February 2023
Pre-match read: Milestone man Pujara
It is Cheteshwar Pujara’s 100th test match. It is an important milestone as only 12 other Indian cricketers have achieved this feat! If Ravi Shastri says in this exclusive interview, he had huge boots to fill to replace Rahul Dravid and absolutely nailed that No. 3 spot!
Our man on the ground, Ganesh Chandrasekaran wrote this about how Pujara has been the man for and through all seasons for India.
Deepu Narayanandug deep into the excellent numbers of Che Pu. Here’s a little gem of his piece.
56.90 Pujara’s average over 54 tests in Asia, which is better than Mahela Jayawardene (56.28), Sachin Tendulkar (56.24), Virat Kohli (56.00), Inzamam-ul-Haq (54.88), Zaheer Abbas (52.01), Rahul Dravid (51.18), Sunil Gavaskar (50.84), V. V. S. Laxman (49.84)
If you’d rather have a picture than 1000 words/numbers, go here. Here we describe his journey to 100 tests, with all the ups and downs.
And finally, here’s what Pujara himself had to say about the milestone, his journey and his dream of winning a WTC for India.
Prelude – 2nd Test Match, Delhi
We head straight back to where the Border-Gavaskar Test series began in 1996. The stadium has since been renamed, but it is expected that there will be one constant: spin will once again play a major role. In the images, it may not be as dramatic as the opening day in Nagpur. This black bottom surface in Delhi will help to slow down and we might as well have a slow burner.
India have been undefeated in this venue for 35 years and it is where Australia will have to find a way back to level the series after the three-day thrashing at Nagpur. But if there’s one thing we’ve learned about recent BGT, it’s that these stats count for very little.
Welcome to the capital, or Rajdhani as it is called here, for the start of the 2nd test… Toss, team news and build up coming…
|
