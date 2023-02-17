Virginia Men’s Tennis | No. 5 Virginia participates in ITA Indoors





CHICAGO Sixteen of the top Division I men’s tennis teams will meet at the 2023 ITA National Team Indoor Championships, taking place February 17-20 at XS Tennis Village in Chicago, Illinois. No. 5 Virginia (7-2) opens play against No. 12 Tennessee (6-3) on Friday, February 17 at 4:30 PM ET. The ITA Division I Mens National Team Indoor Championship is a national championship that welcomes the best teams from around the country to battle it out on a national stage. The ITA Division I Mens Indoor Championship, now in its 49th year, is widely regarded as one of the most storied events in all of college tennis. In addition, the Illinois host teams qualify for the ITA Division I Mens National Team Indoor Championships through the ITA Kickoff Weekend, which brings the top 60 teams into competition at 15 regional host sites across the country. The No. 7 Virginia men’s tennis team (5-3) will open play on Friday, February 17 by taking on the No. 4 TCU (8-1) at noon Eastern time at the Nordstrom Tennis Center. Cracked Racquets will again be covering this event via a YouTube stream that will feature all matches taking place at XS Tennis Village over the four match days. The broadcasts start with the first game on Friday morning and continue through the championship game on Monday. As a single-elimination tournament, teams will play one game each day, with the championship game being played on Monday, February 20 at noon (CT). All teams are guaranteed to play at least three games over the weekend via the main draw or the consolation tournament. The Cavaliers have won six ITA National Team Indoor Championships, including four consecutive from 2008 to 2011 and most recently in 2017 when the tournament was held in Charlottesville. Only Stanford (12) and UCLA (7) have won more indoor team titles. Virginia and Tennessee met in the NCAA Semifinals last season, with UVA advancing with a 5-0 victory against the Volunteers. The winner of the Virginia/Tennessee game will advance to No. 4 Michigan or No. 13 Stanford on Saturday in the quarterfinals. HOW TO TRACK Links to live streaming and scoring will also be available on theTournament Central page as well as posted on the VirginiaSports.com schedule page

