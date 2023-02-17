To trade Meier or not to trade Meier?

For years, San Jose Sharks fans have complained that Timo Meier was selected ninth, ahead of Mikko Rantanen in 10th and Mat Barzal in 16th in the 2015 Draft.

It’s safe to say that Meier has closed the gap in the past two seasons.

Meier has 66 goals since last year, ranking fifth in the 2015 Draft class, behind Connor McDavid, Kirill Kaprizov, Kyle Connor and Rantanen. Rantanen has four goals more than Meier in five fewer games, but Meier has not had the advantage of playing with perennial Hart candidate Nathan MacKinnon.

Meier has 128 points, sixth of that group, behind McDavid, Kaprizov, Mitch Marner, Rantanen and Connor. Meier has 20 points more than Barzal in three more games.

It’s not said that Meier would precede Barzal in a 2015 redesign, for example. But it’s at least a debate between the two, which you wouldn’t have said in 2020-21, when Meier went through the worst full NHL season of his career floundered.

“I would probably stay with the center,” an NHL scout told San Jose Hockey Now. But Meier was still a good choice. Nobody can complain about that.

It looks like the Sharks got it right with Meier at number 9 – Connor McDavid, Kirill Kaprizov, Jack Eichel, Mitch Marner, Sebastian Aho, Connor and Rantanen are likely ahead in a re-Draft. Meier, Barzal, Roope Hintz, Zach Werenski and Thomas Chabot would probably be in the next tier.

I thought of this when I watched Meier single-handedly score the San Jose Sharks’ lone goal in their 3-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins last night.

The winger seized the open lane with authority, holding off 6-foot-3 Marcus Pettersson on his way to a pinnacle reel tuck:

Timo Meier always puts on a show pic.twitter.com/xbRJitMMGE — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 15, 2023

He is an elite player in this league. He is a very difficult man to contain, said San Jose Sharks head coach David Quinn. It’s a big goal, a powerful goal.

And all this reminds me of the many Sharks fans who want to keep the RFA in progress, as opposed to the many who want to trade it to speed up a rebuild.

If you #SJSharkswould you like to sign 26-year-old Timo Meier to an eight-year, $72 million dollar ($9 million AAV) extension. Story here -> https://t.co/hzI5KC6I7W — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) January 28, 2023

In the end, there were no Lets Keep Timo chants last night.

How about some “Let’s keep Timo” chants? — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) February 15, 2023

That’s nothing against Meier, of course.

His rise as a star coincided with the wrong time in Shark history, three years and running out of the playoffs, the worst rush in franchise history, not even counting the COVID year, so he’s not that popular as it should be. And speaking of the wrong time there’s a fair chance the 26-year-old will be out of his prime the next time San Jose sees the playoffs hence the many fans who love his game but want to trade him as it iron is hot. .

But going back to the 2015 draft, and I’ve said this before, this is why teams draft prospects, to see how they become what Meier has become.

What makes Meier ‘unique’… and why would Sharks trade such a special player?

To that end, those who want to keep Meier for the next eight years or so and remember that we’re not even sure Meier wants to be here will say the Sharks probably won’t get a better player (in the future) than Meier in his prime (now) .

It’s a valid point.

On the other hand, whether or not Meier wants to be here, my feeling is, just speculative, that the winger would seriously consider staying if San Jose wants him. I don’t feel like Meier actively wants out, even with the Sharks losing the record.

Either way, the Sharks probably won’t get a better player (in the future) than Meier (in his prime) in a trade. But Meier going 40-40 for bad Sharks teams doesn’t do you much good either. If you act or design wisely and get lucky, you at least have a chance to get ahead as a team in a Meier trade.

The Colorado Avalanche is a good recent example of this, transforming 27-year-old Matt Duchene in November 2017 into a package of assets that would include prospect Samuel Girard and 2019 fourth overall pick Bowen Byram.

Duchene, like Meier, was on his way to a big payday, signing a seven-year, $56 million contract in July 2019.

Were the Avs better off with Duchene instead of defenders Girard ($5 million cap hit) and Byram ($894,167 cap hit with potential $2.5 million in bonuses) who gobbled up top-four minutes during their 2021-22 championship campaign ? Now and in the future?

Duchene has enjoyed some strong seasons since being shared, including a 43-goal campaign last year. But I have to think Colorado is happy with their end of the bargain, especially if 21-year-old Byram can overcome his history of concussions and fulfill his potential.

You also don’t need every asset you get back in a Meier trade: Looking at what the Avs got for Duchene, directly or indirectly, 2017 first-rounder Shane Bowers and 2014 second-rounder Vladislav Kamenev have, and probably will don’t, establish themselves as full-time NHLers. Journeyman goalkeeper Andrew Hammond retired in December.

Meanwhile, 2018 third-rounder Justus Annunen and 2018 fifth-rounder Daniil Zhuravlyov (off a second-round pick from the 2018 Nashville Predators), and 2019 third-rounder Matthew Stienburg are also not high-ranking Colorado prospects.

Of course, Meier is unlikely to control eight assets, in the end it sounds like the Sharks are looking for about three assets, quality over quantity. But the thing is, if you acquire the right younger and cheaper pieces for Meier, your team can be on the rise, just as Meier is on the downturn in his career.

The operative word is “right”: you want to be the Avs after you deal Duchene, not the Montreal Canadiens after you trade Patrick Roy.