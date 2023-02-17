ITF Women’s tennis: Qualifier Sandeepti knocks out top seed Marcinkevica in pre-quarter





Qualifier Sandeepti Singh Rao played like a dream, knocking out top seed Diana Marcinkevica 7-6(5), 6-2 in the pre-quarterfinals of the $15,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament at Joygaon Academy on Thursday. The 19-year-old Sandeepti remained level with her 30-year-old opponent and knocked down every ball, showing great dexterity and intelligence. It was like a home base for Sandeepti, who has played only three international women’s tournaments so far and all at the same venue. She has yet to have a WTA ranking, but made the quarterfinals on her qualifying event debut last year. Matching her best result, Sandeepti, coached by Ankit Patel, was so much wiser and smarter, with an admirable composure, while vexing Diana, who was a career best 196 in 2014. Winning the first set was the message. Sandeepti led 4-2 but trailed 5-6 and had to save a set point on her serve. In the tiebreak, Diana led 5-4, but Sandeepti won the next three points to put the game in a stranglehold. In the second set, Sandeepti led 4-1 and progressed without fuss to the best win of her early career. She had served an ace and converted six of eight breakpoints. Diana later teamed up with Fanny Ostlund to defeat Sandeepti and Bela Tamhankar in the doubles quarterfinals, but most important was Sandeepti’s ability to play a quality fare against a top player with such consistency in singles. Sharmada Balu recovered from a 1-5 in the second set after losing the first to get on par, but didn’t have the energy to stretch the fight to the end against last week’s champion, Tamara Curovic of Serbia . Humera Baharmus battled past Julia Lovqvist 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 to set up a quarterfinal match against Curovic. Zeel Desai and Vaidehi Chaudhari also made it to the quarterfinals and will face Fanny Ostlund and Alexandra Iordache respectively. Zeel and Vaidehi also avenged their defeat last week by beating Sevil Yuldasheva and Alexandra Iordache in the doubles quarterfinals. The results Singles (pre-quarter-finals): Sandeepti Singh Rao by Diana Marcinkevica (Lat) 7-6(5), 6-2; Shrivalli Bhamidipaty bt Soha Sadiq 6-1, 6-4; Tamara Curovic (Srb) for Sharmada Balu 6-4, 5-7, 6-2; Humera Baharmus by Julia Lovqvist (Swe) 6-4, 4-6, 7-5; Fanny Ostrlund (Swede) bt Kashish Bhatia 6-0, 6-1; Zeel Desai bt Sevil Yuldasheva (Uzb) 6-1, 6-2; Alexandra Iordache (Rou) bt Akanksha Nitture 7-5, 7-5; Vaidehi Chaudhary by Celine Simunyu (Irl) 6-3, 6-2. Doubles (quarter-finals) Diana Marcinkevica (Lat.) & Fanny Ostlund (Swede) by Sandeepti Singh Rao & Bela Tamhankar 6-2, 6-0; Sai Samhitha & Soha Sadiq by Celine Simunyu (Irl) & Viktoria Veleva (Bull) 6-2, 4-6, [10-1]; Sharmada Balu & Marie Mettraux (Sui) bt Yubrani Banerjee & Jagmeet Kaur 6-3, 6-4; Vaidehi Chaduhari & Zeel Desai by Alexander Iordache (Rou) & Sevil Yuldasheva (Uzb) 6-2, 6-2.

