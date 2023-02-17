Koutsoyanopulos Career-High Four RBI Night Propels #8 Lady Vols to 11-0 Victory





11 Tennessee

UT



4-0 0 Sacramento state

BAG



2-5 11 0 Score by period Team 1 2 3 4 5 R H E

Tennessee

UT

0 7 0 0 4 11 9 2

Sacramento state

BAG

0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 W: White, Ryleigh (1-0)

L: Alcantara, Kelsey (1-1)

PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico The eighth-ranked Lady Vols softball team put on another great offensive night in its first game of the Puerto Vallarta Challenge on Thursday, beating Sacramento State 11-0 in five innings at Nancy Almaraz Stadium. The eighth-ranked Lady Vols softball team put on another great offensive night in its first game of the Puerto Vallarta Challenge on Thursday, beating Sacramento State 11-0 in five innings at Nancy Almaraz Stadium. Junior Giulia Koutsoyanopoulos had a career-high four RBIs on the night. First, her two-run double to center put the Lady Vols ahead, 3-0. Then, in the fifth, the junior transfer doubled to the wall at right, plating two more to give Tennessee a 9–0 lead. Colleague transfer Mackenzie Donihoo drove in three RBIs off a pair of doubles while going 2-for-3 at the plate. Senior Kiki Milloy scored twice and added two RBI’s himself. Ryleigh White got the start for UT and threw three innings, allowing only one hit and a walk, while striking out three. The junior right-hander picked up her first win of the season with the performance. Real freshmen Charlie Orsini from Kellyville, New South Wales, Australia, made her Lady Vol debut against the Hornets, striking out the first batter she faced. The righty threw two innings, struckout two batters, walked one batter, but didn’t give up a basehit. Sacramento State (2-5) hit the ball hard right fielding the Lady Vols, leaving five on base, but was never able to miss a run as the Hornets were held to only one hit, an Alexis Parish single. Tennessee did its damage in the second and fifth inning, scoring seven runs in the second and four in the fifth. With one gone and the bases loaded, Kate Taylor walked to pass the first run of the game. Koutsoyanopulos then doubled through the middle to score two more runs for UT. Milloy reached on a fielder’s choice to bring in another run before Donihoo doubled to bring in two runs. Zaida Puni who led off the inning came back to bat and drove in Donihoo for Tennessee’s seventh run of the inning. With two gone in the fifth and two runners up, Koutsoyanopulos smoked a double to right that cleared the bases and added two runs to UT’s lead. In the next at bat, Milloy sent Koutsoyanopulos home on a double to the left. Donihoo then made it three consecutive punt-scoring doubles as she lined up a pitch at center and flattened Milloy for the Lady Vols’ ninth and final run of the night. TOP BLUE UT rolled out its new Summitt Blue uniforms against Sacramento State on Thursday night. NEXT ONE Tennessee is back in action on Friday as it takes on North Dakota state at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://utsports.com/news/2023/2/17/softball-koutsoyanopulos-career-high-four-rbi-night-propels-8-lady-vols-to-11-0-victory.aspx

