Cricket-Kuhnemann debuts for spin-heavy Australia against India in Delhi





By Amlan Chakraborty NEW DELHI (Reuters) Australia recalled Travis Head and chose debutant Matt Kuhnemann as their third spinner in a bold selection gamble for the second Test against India on Friday. The head replaced fellow batsman Matt Renshaw while pacer Scott Boland made way for Queenslander Kuhnemann, who had played 13 first-class games for his shock squad. India won the opening test at Nagpur within three days to take a 1-0 lead in the four test series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. We’ve all lost games before and had to bounce back, and that’s the challenge for the team this week, Cummins said after winning the coin toss and opting to bat at Arun Jaitley Stadium. All-rounder Cameron Green and speedy Mitchell Starc failed to recover from finger injuries in time to return to the squad. They’re not there either, so Travis Head comes back for Renshaw and Matt Kuhnemann makes his debut for Scotty Boland, Cummins said, the only fast bowler in their side. India brought in the newly fit Shreyas Iyer for Suryakumar Yadav. When playing in India it is important that you don’t worry about the toss factor, just come out and play good cricket, said home captain RohitSharma. He also paid tribute to top colleague Cheteshwar Pujara, who is playing his 100th test. He has gone through many ups and downs during his career, but he sticks to his plans and what he wants to do and he has come a long way, said Rohit. India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat (wicketkeeper), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Pat Cummins (captain), Todd Murphy, Nathan Lyon, Matt Kuhnemann (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

