Paula Barañano of BU women’s tennis comes into the spotlight, takes charge of newcomers

By Michael Haag | Sports editor

Baylor women’s tennis senior fifth year Paula Barañano was handed the keys to lead the team in 2023. Barañano has played under prominent team leaders such as Mel Krywoj or Alicia Herrero Linana for the past four years.

Barañano was there all those months, patiently waiting for her time in the spotlight. She has seen the Bears (7-3) go off a 9-21 record during her freshman year to be one top-10 team two seasons later.

“She’s seen the good, the bad, and the ugly,” head coach Joey Scrivano said. “And that’s what you really need for your seniors. You need them to just be really well-versed in a lot of different scenarios, and they certainly deliver. She has a lot of experience.”

After sitting in the shadows and watching Kyrwoj and Herrero Linana lead by example, Barañano said she wants to have the same impact on her younger teammates.

“I want to be loud, I want to fight [hard against] any opponent, I want to support the team in every way possible [way] I can and just go out and represent Baylor the best I can,” Barañano said.

Argentina native Mar Del Plata is coming off a spring 2022 season that saw her go 16-6 individually and record 21 overall wins, second most on the team. Scrivano called her a “warrior” after her memorable three-set thriller on Court Six against then-No. 25 University of Kansas on April 10, 2022.

Barañano showed that linkage gene and started making an impact on her teammates before she knew it.

“I think she did a great job,” said sophomore Brooke Thompson. “Even last year I always looked up to her, and I think a lot of the girls on the team still do. I mean, I do. She’s very positive, very confident. She’s always fighting.”

Since Barañano has been through the ups and downs, Scrivano trusts that she will lead his group where it is destined to go.

“Pauli has really developed, on and off the field,” said Scrivano. “I like her maturity. She’s been through a lot of fights.”

Barañano is 5-3 in singles so far this spring, often taking on one of the opposing best players. She said she likes the challenge of being one of the veterans on the team because she knows what it takes.

But at the end of the day, she just wants to enjoy her last semester where she qualifies for green and gold.

“[I want to] just do my best in my last semester,” said Barañano.

Just as Krywoj and Herrero Linana paved the way for Barañano to become a leader, Thompson said it trickles down to the youth as well.

“I remember last year when I saw her play, I got goosebumps watching her and her energy on the pitch [and] how she conducts herself,” Thompson said. “So I think she’s a great role model for all of us and we all definitely look up to her.”