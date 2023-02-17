Sports
Paula Barañano of BU women’s tennis comes into the spotlight, takes charge of newcomers
By Michael Haag | Sports editor
Baylor women’s tennis senior fifth year Paula Barañano was handed the keys to lead the team in 2023. Barañano has played under prominent team leaders such as Mel Krywoj or Alicia Herrero Linana for the past four years.
Barañano was there all those months, patiently waiting for her time in the spotlight. She has seen the Bears (7-3) go off a 9-21 record during her freshman year to be one top-10 team two seasons later.
“She’s seen the good, the bad, and the ugly,” head coach Joey Scrivano said. “And that’s what you really need for your seniors. You need them to just be really well-versed in a lot of different scenarios, and they certainly deliver. She has a lot of experience.”
After sitting in the shadows and watching Kyrwoj and Herrero Linana lead by example, Barañano said she wants to have the same impact on her younger teammates.
“I want to be loud, I want to fight [hard against] any opponent, I want to support the team in every way possible [way] I can and just go out and represent Baylor the best I can,” Barañano said.
Argentina native Mar Del Plata is coming off a spring 2022 season that saw her go 16-6 individually and record 21 overall wins, second most on the team. Scrivano called her a “warrior” after her memorable three-set thriller on Court Six against then-No. 25 University of Kansas on April 10, 2022.
Barañano showed that linkage gene and started making an impact on her teammates before she knew it.
“I think she did a great job,” said sophomore Brooke Thompson. “Even last year I always looked up to her, and I think a lot of the girls on the team still do. I mean, I do. She’s very positive, very confident. She’s always fighting.”
Since Barañano has been through the ups and downs, Scrivano trusts that she will lead his group where it is destined to go.
“Pauli has really developed, on and off the field,” said Scrivano. “I like her maturity. She’s been through a lot of fights.”
Barañano is 5-3 in singles so far this spring, often taking on one of the opposing best players. She said she likes the challenge of being one of the veterans on the team because she knows what it takes.
But at the end of the day, she just wants to enjoy her last semester where she qualifies for green and gold.
“[I want to] just do my best in my last semester,” said Barañano.
Just as Krywoj and Herrero Linana paved the way for Barañano to become a leader, Thompson said it trickles down to the youth as well.
“I remember last year when I saw her play, I got goosebumps watching her and her energy on the pitch [and] how she conducts herself,” Thompson said. “So I think she’s a great role model for all of us and we all definitely look up to her.”
|
Sources
2/ https://baylorlariat.com/2023/02/17/paula-baraano-of-bu-womens-tennis-enters-spotlight-takes-charge-of-newbies/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- SEC Football Schedule: Creating the Perfect Matchups for Every Team as Texas, Oklahoma Join in the 2024 Season
- Biden says he will contact Xi following balloon downing
- Indian officials end 3-day search of BBC offices that has been criticized by news groups
- India vs Australia: Confirmed Selections, Lineups for 2023 Test Cricket Series
- Gauchos open up on Campus Diamond against Thunderbirds
- The bird flu outbreak is taking an ominous turn
- Manipulating jumping genes associated with obesity Metabolic Health
- Do you have a family history of cancer? | | McLaren Healthcare News
- More and more talent is poised to leave companies due to misalignment of values
- Major water security concern, India set to rekindle ancient connection with nature (PM Modi)
- Ukrainian President Zelensky rejects territorial deal with Russia – BBC News
- Joe Biden says he will speak to China’s Xi Jinping about ball incident